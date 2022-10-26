Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder scored a combined total of 44 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season

Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea recorded a heavy victory over Albanian visitors Vllaznia to extend their lead at the top of their Women's Champions League group.

Kerr opened the scoring after just 10 minutes and was later set-up three times by midfielder Guro Reiten, while team-mate Pernille Harder grabbed a hat-trick.

Norwegian Reiten, making her 100th appearance for Chelsea, also teed up Harder for a fourth assist, while Katerina Svitkova scored her first goal for the club.

Victory extends Chelsea's lead at the top of Group A to two points after second-placed Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Paris St-Germain in the earlier match.

Chelsea, finalists in 2020-21, failed to progress from the group stages in a disappointing campaign last season but have made a strong start to this year's competition.

They backed up their impressive victory over Paris St-Germain last week with a comfortable win at Kingsmeadow, against opponents cheers on by 420 fans travelling as part of Vllaznia's official supporters' allocation.

The Albanian fans were in terrific voice as they supported their side, competing in the group stages of the Women's Champions League for the first time.

They chanted throughout, cheering Chelsea's missed chances and waving flags before throwing a flare on to the field and causing a brief stop in play late on.

Vllaznia were backed by some 400 fans at Kingsmeadow

However, it was Chelsea who dominated on the pitch, with Kerr and Harder in clinical form and Reiten heavily involved in creation.

Substitute Svitkova joined in on the action when she headed in her first goal in Chelsea colours since signing from West Ham in the summer.

This was Chelsea's third match in a week and they made seven changes from their Women's Super League victory over Brighton on Sunday.

Kerr was able to come off having scored four goals in just over an hour, while England international Fran Kirby made a welcome return off the bench after recovering from illness.

Chelsea host Aston Villa in their next Women's Super League match on Sunday and they welcome Real Madrid in their next Champions League game on 23 November.

Kerr enjoys herself as goals flow

Kerr was the WSL's top scorer last season with 20 goals for Chelsea - but heading into this match, she had just one goal from five games to her name this season.

She looked hungry to increase her tally against the group's lowest-ranked side and she did not take long to open her account, dinking the ball coolly over the goalkeeper after Harder's incisive pass.

Reiten was the provider for Kerr's next three goals, though the hat-trick goal was originally awarded to captain Magdalena Eriksson following a corner.

Kerr, who clearly made contact with the header, smiled as she tried to correct the referee but saved her familiar backflip celebration for her fourth goal.

Her tally of five goals this season now looks more reflective of her ability and she clearly enjoyed herself in the 63 minutes she needed to punish Vllaznia.