Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0

Chelsea Women v Vllaznia Femra

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 15PérissetBooked at 21mins
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 23Harder
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 20Kerr
  • 11Reiten

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 14Kirby
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 32Orman

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 5-4-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30Popovic
  • 26Knox
  • 14Franja
  • 6Maliqi
  • 16Gjini
  • 9Patterson
  • 15Berisha
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 31Baska

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 4Davidson
  • 7Shala
  • 10Ramadani
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 17Lufo
  • 18Borci
  • 19Gjergji
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
Referee:
Sabina Bolic

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamVllaznia Femra
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home10
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  2. Post update

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  4. Booking

    Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lexie Knox.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Vllaznia Femra 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Pernille Harder.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kaylin Williams-Mosier.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Maria Baska (Vllaznia Femra).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22002026
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22005056
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200202-20
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

