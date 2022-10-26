Chelsea Women v Vllaznia Femra

Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Musovic
- 15PérissetBooked at 21mins
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 23Harder
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 20Kerr
- 11Reiten
Substitutes
- 3Nouwen
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 13Svitková
- 14Kirby
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 32Orman
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 5-4-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30Popovic
- 26Knox
- 14Franja
- 6Maliqi
- 16Gjini
- 9Patterson
- 15Berisha
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 31Baska
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 4Davidson
- 7Shala
- 10Ramadani
- 12Rexhepi
- 17Lufo
- 18Borci
- 19Gjergji
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- Referee:
- Sabina Bolic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Booking
Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).
Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lexie Knox.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Vllaznia Femra 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Pernille Harder.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.
Attempt blocked. Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kaylin Williams-Mosier.
Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Hand ball by Maria Baska (Vllaznia Femra).
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.