Chelsea reached the Champions League final for the first time in 2020-21 but lost to Barcelona

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson said they want to "go all the way" in the Women's Champions League this season and "build momentum" from their group-stage victory over Paris St-Germain.

They beat the French side 1-0 last week in Paris and aim to do the same against Albanian outfit Vllaznia on Wednesday.

Chelsea reached the final in 2020-21, but disappointingly failed to progress beyond the group stages last season.

"We learned we have it in us to go all the way [in 2021]," said Eriksson.

The Swedish defender added: "That brings big confidence to the group knowing we can do it and we definitely have the quality in the squad.

"Last year we got to understand the difficulty of the group stages where there are six games and you have a heavy schedule.

"I'm just really pleased we got off to a good start this year and got three points in a tough away game."

Chelsea, currently second in their Champions League group, go into the match against Vllaznia off the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Women's Super League.

Dutch defender Aniek Nouwen was an unused substitute in the victory over PSG, but is hoping to get an opportunity to face Vllaznia.

"The Champions League is something special. It just has a feeling and everything is a little different. It's nice to play on that big stage," she told BBC Sport.

Vllaznia have won all three of their league matches this season and sit top of the Albanian table.

It is their first year in the Champions League and they held off Real Madrid for 54 minutes last week before eventually losing 2-0.

"It is a massive opportunity for them. I'm sure they're enjoying this adventure and will be playing with quite a lot of freedom," said Chelsea's general manager Paul Green.

"We have to be at our best to break down their low block. We have the players to do that but we don't take anything for granted.

"They are in the competition on their own merit. We need to get the job done but it won't be easy and we need to perform at our best level.

"If we didn't follow up that win over PSG we would be back to the drawing board. You have to follow it up at home against what is perceived as the lowest-ranked team in our group."

Chelsea did not progress from a tough group last season - which included Juventus and Wolfsburg - and they recorded just one victory at home.

However, the Blues are unbeaten in their last 10 European games at Kingsmeadow, keeping seven clean sheets, while their Albanian opponents have not lost in their last 12 away games in all competitions.

"In general we are really confident when we play at Kingsmeadow. We have great fans and there is always a big crowd," added Eriksson, 29.

"We feel really at home. Obviously we want to keep that momentum going [on Wednesday] and get six points out of two games."

Green added: "It feels a while since we were last at home. Hopefully our fans will be out in numbers and can see us get another win in the Champions League."