Leam Richardson has won 49 of his 114 matches in charge of Wigan since replacing Paul Cook in 2020

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has agreed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

The contract was signed after a meeting with the club's chairman Talal al Hammad in Bahrain.

Richardson took over in 2020 when Wigan were in administration in League One before leading them to the title last season.

The Latics are currently 19th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.