Rhys Norrington-Davies played in both of Wales' Nations League qualifiers in September

Wales manager Rob Page says defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is likely to miss the World Cup after suffering a "significant injury".

The Sheffield United defender was carried off with a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into his side's 1-0 defeat at Coventry City last week.

"It looks like he will be out," Page said. "We are awaiting confirmation and it is a big shame for us and for him."

Page added that key midfielder Joe Allen remains a "slight concern".

Norrington-Davies, who has 13 caps, looks likely to be the first Wales player officially ruled out of the tournament by injury.

There is less than a month to go before Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years begins with a game against the United States in Qatar on Monday, 21 November.

That limits the recovery time for injured players and Page says Norrington-Davies is looking unlikely to win his race for fitness.

"It's a big shame, he's been brilliant for us," Page told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've seen him quite a bit for Sheffield United this season and arguably he's been their best player.

"So for him to get injured is so disappointing for him, but he has got a massive future in front of him."

Page says Wales are working with Swansea City as they look to speed up the return of Allen, who was named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament.

Joe Allen has made nine appearances for Swansea since rejoining the club from Stoke City in the summer

Swansea boss Russell Martin said last week he could not "give a definitive answer" as to when Allen might return having not played since coming off with a hamstring problem during Swansea's Championship win over Hull on 17 September.

"Joe had had a bit of a setback," Page added. "But having said he is a slight concern, we are still confident that he will make it.

"We are working alongside Swansea and doing everything in our power to get him on that plane.

"Joe is a massive player for us. His experience is huge."

The Wales boss dismissed injury concerns over forward Rubin Colwill and defender Ethan Ampadu, insisting both players will be ready for Qatar.

Page, who signed a new four-year deal to continue as Wales boss in September, has been in charge since November 2020, having first taken over temporarily from Ryan Giggs before getting the job permanently.

The 48-year must now whittle his squad down to 26 players and says he has not closed the door on any potential candidates.

Swansea's in-form attacking midfielder Ollie Cooper is the latest player to be tipped to force a late selection.

"Ollie is a player on our radar, of course he is," Page said.

"He's in our thoughts. He's there along with the likes of Luke (Fulham's Luke Harris), JJ (Birmingham's Jordan James) and Charlie Savage (son of former Wales midfielder Robbie) as someone who is playing really well for the under-21s and is in our system.

"He's doing well in the Championship, so we are going to sit up and take notice of that."