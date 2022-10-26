The concept is simple - every week we'll pick some talking points, our fan community will argue their case and then you get to vote for who you think won the debate.

This week's subjects:

Graham Potter should have stayed at Brighton

James Milner should leave Liverpool in January to finish his career at Leeds

Riyad Mahrez has never been as good for Manchester City as he was for Leicester City

Marco Silva would eventually have established Everton in the top 10 if they hadn't sacked him

Who will finish higher - Crystal Palace or Southampton?

Potter should have stayed at Brighton

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Absolutely. He should have stayed and seen out the season before moving on.

The timing was wrong. He had been saying all over the summer that he's not for leaving, then the chance to go to Chelsea comes along and he snaps it up.

That's my opinion and the view of lots of Brighton fans who feel betrayed and lied to.

But as well as Potter, we need to look at the bigger picture and Premier League football as a whole. There is so much money being thrown around and players and managers are falling over themselves to get the deal.

Having said that, Chelsea made him an offer he couldn't refuse, he does want to better his career, and Brighton made money from the deal.

Maybe one day he will be England manager? Money talks.

Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Chelsea have not had a manager last at least three full seasons since Jose Mourinho's first reign in charge and one could be forgiven for thinking that Graham Potter will be no exception.

However, the signs are good so far and Potter appears to check all the big managerial boxes from tactics to player management, while results and performances have immediately improved a great deal. The new owners clearly understand long-term planning in contrast to Roman Abramovich's era of constant rollercoaster rides. Potter has a track record of taking his previous teams to new levels.

Ultimately in sport, everyone wants to test themselves against the very best and right now, Chelsea is a challenging job at the sharp end of the biggest club competitions in the world. I'm sure Potter will always feel linked to Brighton, as Chelsea fans did with Thomas Tuchel, but if he does ultimately fail to deliver silverware at Chelsea, he doesn't strike me as the sort of man who ever looks too far back.

Milner should leave Liverpool in January to finish his career at Leeds

Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and less impressive defeat by Nottingham Forest shared one thing: a crucial James Milner block. Those are just two recent examples of many that prove why Liverpool should keep hold of Milner for the rest of his career.

While his playing time will diminish, his wealth of experience and positional versatility is invaluable when called upon. He knows when to waste time, when to bring the fight, how to get the job done.

His leadership qualities are not in doubt, and he is a player I could easily envisage forming part of Liverpool's coaching staff if he decides to remain at the club.

As the team goes through a period of transition and looks to bring new midfielders in, having a player who can show them the ropes and help them adjust is invaluable. Milner is just that.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

This would be the fairytale ending to Milner's career that many people are searching for, the perfect full-circle moment for him to end his career at the same place in which he started.

It's absolutely essential that we strengthen our squad in January and Milner would certainly be a welcome addition to Elland Road as we fight to get back on track and stay in the Premier League. He's definitely one of the good guys in football. He's such a hard worker and his love for Leeds is evident.

In all honesty, I have a feeling that this move won't happen despite Milner saying in the past that he would love to come back to us at some point. I believe that he will instead see out the rest of his playing days either in Liverpool or somewhere abroad for a challenge in a new league. Let's see what happens though, James could be the hero that we need!

Mahrez has never been as good for Man City as he was for Leicester

Manchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

I think the issue with this train of thought is that the Riyad Mahrez we saw at Leicester was vastly different to the one we see now. The difference being at that time he was a relatively unknown quantity.

At Leicester, there was no consistent expectation and demand to win but it is expected of him at Man City. Mahrez was incredible in their title-winning season under Ranieri, but Leicester were a 5000-1 shot to win the Premier League. For an attack-minded winger, it was a free hit and he delivered beyond what anyone could have imagined.

Mahrez arrived from Le Havre as a bit of an unknown to most football fans in England and went on to become one of the best players in the league. He then got his move to Man City for a big price tag to play under a manager and club who expect different things from him.

To his credit he has been a massive success at Man City and has had a big hand in winning three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup with the club during his time here.

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

This is, of course, true - beyond doubt.

Mahrez was a big fish in a small pond at Leicester, whereas he is a small fish in a big pond at Manchester City. He cost us £400,000 - which in today's world of football is almost nothing - but he had such flare about him.

We had never seen a player like this before in a Foxes shirt and he will forever be etched in Leicester's legacy. A true legend of the club. Leicester fans will always vividly remember him winning the Premier League in 2015-16, but he has been - and will continue to be - a cog in a machine at Manchester City.

Players move on and Manchester City was obviously a step up from Leicester for Riyad, but his talent deserves better than a rotation role. He walks into any other club's starting XI.

Silva would eventually have established Everton in the top 10 if they hadn't sacked him

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Marco Silva isn't getting enough praise for the job he's doing at Fulham. He finished eighth in his first Everton campaign, but (after a fortune was spent, admittedly) the club never replaced the spine of the team - loanee Kurt Zouma and Idrissa Gueye - in 2019 and it cost him his job. He was also very unlucky with injuries and debatable refereeing.

With some proper support from the board, in terms of sensible spending and football decisions, he may well have established the team in the top 10.

But that needed a vital ingredient: time. The mentality of the team was fading and he wasn't getting them firing back quickly enough.

Sometimes things don't work out, the expectation at Everton is huge. He's always been respectful of Everton and the vast majority of Toffees wish him well (except for Saturday!).

Fulham: Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Modern managers certainly don't seem to get the time they need to implement their ideas.

Everton fans are better placed than me to scrutinise Silva's tenure at Goodison Park, but I was struck by how his team ruthlessly exploited Fulham's failure to finish good chances in our 2018 meeting by upping the intensity after the interval and winning comfortably.

I was surprised that Silva took up the challenge of returning Fulham to the top flight last summer, but his work since has been superb. The style with which the Cottagers stormed to the Championship title has not been sacrificed as Fulham have fearlessly attacked the Premier League and played to Aleksandar Mitrovic's strengths.

Shrewd signings like Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno have added steel and experience, but sitting in seventh is still beyond our wildest dreams. Fulham fans are delighted Silva will be in the home dugout on Saturday.

Who will finish higher - Crystal Palace or Southampton?

Crystal Palace: Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

Both sides are in transition.

Southampton have apparently gone with youth this season. It remains to be seen if that will work or not, but it seems their manager is up for the sack week, in week out.

Palace's issues are inconsistency and trying to fill that Conor Gallagher-shaped midfield hole. Resolving the latter will go a long way to seeing us being just fine for the rest of a very odd, disjointed season. I'm confident the club and manager Patrick Vieira will address that.

Just as 2022-23 has got into a rhythm, we're heading for the World Cup break - and how teams get going again will be key.

If the start of the campaign is anything to go by, we could end up with a tight table. Experience will be vital and that's why I see Palace finishing above Saints, though it is unlikely to be by much.

Southampton: Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast external-link

Both sides have similar characteristics. Both aspire to be a top-half team but lack consistency and have bad habits of surrendering leads. Crystal Palace have been guilty of the latter four times this season.

Southampton have only topped Palace once in the past five seasons, and the Eagles are currently one point ahead.

However, Saints have a young side that needed more time to gel, and have been hampered by key injuries. And they've found some form after a bad run, taking five points from the past three games, including a hard-earned point against leaders Arsenal.

With key men on the road to recovery, I'm confident Southampton can find the consistency needed to top Palace.

In addition, there's uncertainty over Wilfried Zaha's future and his desire to leave Selhurst Park for a top-six club. Will they get the best from him?

