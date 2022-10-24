Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Callum Robinson's early dismissal saw Swansea dominate as they claimed a third straight south Wales derby win

Cardiff City forward Callum Robinson has accepted "full responsibility" for his red card in Sunday's south Wales derby.

Robinson, 27, was sent off after just seven minutes of Cardiff's 2-0 defeat for throwing the ball at Swansea City defender Ben Cabango's face.

As a result he will be banned for the Bluebirds' next three matches.

"I was gutted to leave my team-mates out there playing with a man less," Robinson said on social media. external-link

"I know how important this fixture is for our fans and everyone associated with the club and my actions weren't good enough.

"I will now do all I can to help the club achieve the results the fans deserve going forward."

Republic of Ireland international Robinson has established himself as a key attacking player for Cardiff since joining from West Bromwich Albion, scoring two goals and claiming three assists in his first nine appearances for the Welsh club.

But he must now sit Cardiff's home matches against Rotherham United on Saturday and Watford on Wednesday, 2 November, as well as the trip to Sunderland three days later.

Cardiff have lost their last three games - and failed to score in any of them - to slip to 20th in the table, two points above the relegation places.