Paul Mullin (L) was the National League's top scorer with 32 goals last season after joining from Cambridge.

Wrexham have banned striker Paul Mullin from wearing boots featuring an offensive slogan about the Conservative Party.

Mullin, 27, revealed the custom-made boots on social media with pictures taken at the club's Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the photographs were taken without their knowledge or approval.

The National League club said they take a "neutral position" on politics.

They added that "the issue will be dealt with privately".

In a statement, Wrexham said Mullin will continue to be a significant part of their bid to gain promotion but described his social media post as an "unwelcome distraction" before a game at home against Halifax on Tuesday, 25 October.

"The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture, and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval," the statement said.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn't have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

"The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

"There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

"After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part."

Liverpool-born Mullin became arguably the most eye-catching signing so far during Wrexham's Hollywood era when he signed from Cambridge United in July 2021.

The Liverpool-born forward has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances this season, having been named National League player of the year last season after scoring 32 times in all competitions.