SWPL Cup: Spartans host Rangers, Glasgow City face Hibernian in semi-finals
Spartans will host Rangers in the SWPL Cup semi-finals next month after eliminating holders Celtic on Sunday.
The Edinburgh outfit will take on their Glasgow opponents, who sit third in the top flight, on 6 November.
Four-time champions Hibernian travel to Glasgow City, their long-time domestic rivals, on the same day.
The pair scored a combined 17 goals in their respective quarter-final victories over Kilmarnock and Glasgow Women.
The final will be held at Tynecastle on 11 December.