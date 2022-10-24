Scottish Gossip: Rangers 'takeover', Celtic, Morelos, Barron, Aberdeen
Kyle Fox could complete a takeover of Rangers for £25m but may be unable to persuade existing shareholders to sell, according to a football finance expert. (Football Insider)
Defiant Ange Postecoglou insists there is no glass ceiling for his Celtic side in the Champions League. (Daily Record)
Nacho Novo believes Alfredo Morelos can step from the shadows and help under-pressure Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers to an unlikely win in Italy, as he did in 2006. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic forward Jota has been named in Portugal's provisional training squad to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar. (Scottish Sun)
Jim Goodwin would rather Connor Barron committed his future to Aberdeen "sooner rather than later" with an improved contract over on the table for the 20-year-old midfielder. (Football Scotland)
Lee Johnson hopes the success of loan signing Mykola Kukharevych will help Hibernian tap into the City Group goldmine more often - and bridge the gap to the Old Firm. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is keen to bring Friday night football to McDiarmid Park after hailing the "brilliant" atmosphere in his side's Easter Road win over Hibs. (Courier)