Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kyle Fox could complete a takeover of Rangers for £25m but may be unable to persuade existing shareholders to sell, according to a football finance expert. (Football Insider) external-link

Defiant Ange Postecoglou insists there is no glass ceiling for his Celtic side in the Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link

Nacho Novo believes Alfredo Morelos can step from the shadows and help under-pressure Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers to an unlikely win in Italy, as he did in 2006. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic forward Jota has been named in Portugal's provisional training squad to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Jim Goodwin would rather Connor Barron committed his future to Aberdeen "sooner rather than later" with an improved contract over on the table for the 20-year-old midfielder. (Football Scotland) external-link

Lee Johnson hopes the success of loan signing Mykola Kukharevych will help Hibernian tap into the City Group goldmine more often - and bridge the gap to the Old Firm. (Daily Record) external-link