Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town19:45ReadingReading
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st November 2022

  • CoventryCoventry City19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HullHull City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • LutonLuton Town19:45ReadingReading
  • PrestonPreston North End19:45SwanseaSwansea City
  • Bristol CityBristol City20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00BlackpoolBlackpool

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1898132161635
2Blackburn1811072318533
3QPR179352519630
4Sheff Utd1785428161229
5Norwich188462620628
6Swansea178452323028
7Watford177552420426
8Millwall178272220226
9Luton176742119225
10Preston186751315-225
11Reading178182025-525
12Birmingham176561815323
13Rotherham175752020022
14Bristol City186482627-122
15Blackpool176472326-322
16Sunderland175662221121
17Cardiff176381319-621
18Hull176292032-1220
19Stoke175481823-519
20Wigan175481725-819
21Middlesbrough174582023-317
22Coventry154561518-317
23Huddersfield164391722-515
24West Brom172872024-414
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport