West Bromwich Albion v Blackpool

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|18
|9
|8
|1
|32
|16
|16
|35
|2
|Blackburn
|18
|11
|0
|7
|23
|18
|5
|33
|3
|QPR
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|19
|6
|30
|4
|Sheff Utd
|17
|8
|5
|4
|28
|16
|12
|29
|5
|Norwich
|18
|8
|4
|6
|26
|20
|6
|28
|6
|Swansea
|17
|8
|4
|5
|23
|23
|0
|28
|7
|Watford
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|20
|4
|26
|8
|Millwall
|17
|8
|2
|7
|22
|20
|2
|26
|9
|Luton
|17
|6
|7
|4
|21
|19
|2
|25
|10
|Preston
|18
|6
|7
|5
|13
|15
|-2
|25
|11
|Reading
|17
|8
|1
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|12
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|5
|6
|18
|15
|3
|23
|13
|Rotherham
|17
|5
|7
|5
|20
|20
|0
|22
|14
|Bristol City
|18
|6
|4
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|22
|15
|Blackpool
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|26
|-3
|22
|16
|Sunderland
|17
|5
|6
|6
|22
|21
|1
|21
|17
|Cardiff
|17
|6
|3
|8
|13
|19
|-6
|21
|18
|Hull
|17
|6
|2
|9
|20
|32
|-12
|20
|19
|Stoke
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|19
|20
|Wigan
|17
|5
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|19
|21
|Middlesbrough
|17
|4
|5
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|17
|22
|Coventry
|15
|4
|5
|6
|15
|18
|-3
|17
|23
|Huddersfield
|16
|4
|3
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|15
|24
|West Brom
|17
|2
|8
|7
|20
|24
|-4
|14
