Close menu

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil furious as VAR decisions go against Cherries

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments183

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil said video assistant referee decisions are "getting ridiculous" after his side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham.

O'Neil was unhappy as Kurt Zouma scored a glancing header for the first goal despite the ball having hit the hands of Hammers' defender Thilo Kehrer.

West Ham were then awarded a penalty late on, which Said Benrahma converted.

"Since I've been here there's been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way," said O'Neil.

The Cherries boss, who also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty of their own when the ball struck Ben Johnson's arm at close range, was booked for remonstrating with the officials after Zouma's goal.

It came in the 45th minute when West Ham had a corner from the right and Kehrer went for a header but, with his eyes closed and his hands tight in front of him, the ball hit his hands.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham did not get much distance on a clearing header, and when West Ham's Tomas Soucek headed it towards goal the ball glanced off the heads of firstly Flynn Downes and then Zouma before going into the net.

The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check because it was deemed to be accidental handball that did not directly lead to a goal.

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil
Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil was booked for remonstrating with the officials at half-time during the 2-0 loss to West Ham on Monday

West Ham's late penalty given for handball against Jordan Zemura was awarded, again after a lengthy VAR check, because the defender's arms were judged to have been in an unnatural position.

"I thought a foul in the build-up was possible just before the handball," added O'Neil. "It was a cute one but we were penalised at Fulham for Jefferson Lerma fouling [Aleksandar] Mitrovic.

"It [Zouma's goal] is a blatant handball. His hand moves towards the ball. I'm not surprised because it's getting ridiculous."

What is the handball rule?

When deciding a handball decision referees have three key considerations:

  • Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;
  • If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;
  • The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:

  • If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;
  • However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.

Handball law 'all over the place' - Shearer

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and ex-England defender Jamie Carragher felt Zouma's goal was correctly awarded while in the post-match interview West Ham boss David Moyes said he had not seen the incident again and so could not comment.

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter that "the handball law is all over the place - it's an utter mess".

O'Neil was also unhappy with West Ham's second goal as a VAR check gave them a penalty after Zemura slid in trying to stop a cross but the ball hit his arm.

The Cherries boss said he spoke to referee David Coote about it after the game and that the pair viewed the incident differently.

"He says Zemura's arm was in an unnatural position, I disagree with that," added O'Neil.

"His arms are propelling when he's sliding in, they were on the way back down. He's not trying to gain an advantage. These things are going against us.

"On the goal he said his [Kehrer's] arm was in a natural position. I disagree. They're both at his stomach and move to the ball. There was one I haven't seen with Ben Johnson handling, we didn't get as well."

What do you think?

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

183 comments

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, today at 00:50

    I don’t understand why a handball should be watched 20 times in slow motion. Watch it back in real time to decide whether it was ‘clear and obvious’ or deliberate. The pen decision was ridiculous, the lad slid in before the ball was even struck and he was way too close for it to be deliberate. I can’t stand football these days for these daft decisions. (From a neutral)

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 02:32

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      sorry, but that was a clear penalty. You don't have to have your hand out-stretched to slide in, and he clearly stopped the cross coming in with his hand. Even Zemura knew it was a penalty before it went to VAR.

  • Comment posted by Lauro, today at 06:30

    It's not VAR that's the problem, its the officials using it!

  • Comment posted by RDP, today at 02:51

    VAR is laughable, the assistant referees are useless, the general standard of refereeing in England is abject

    • Reply posted by Magichat, today at 07:49

      Magichat replied:
      VAR, itself, is fine. The problem is those that use it, they are inept.

  • Comment posted by Colin , today at 02:43

    Funny how Moyes says he didn't see the incident,omg he has blasted var this season like most managers, believe me he saw it but because it went FOR his team he didn't see it( maybe he is the new Wenger)

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 04:37

      bushwacker replied:
      Moyes 2as not watching the game?

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 02:56

    "clear & obvious" does not mean slow motion replays from 4 different angles

  • Comment posted by Shed_66, today at 06:57

    VAR and referees are now the focus rather than the football.
    VAR has not helped the blatant inconsistency.
    Yellow cards thrown around like confetti vs a game that’s let flow.
    Shirt pull penalised on halfway yet not from a corner.
    Var sees a millimetre offside, yet completely misses a bloke being pulled to the ground by his hair.
    #Taxi4VAR

    • Reply posted by vanPietro, today at 07:01

      vanPietro replied:
      I'm glad I cut my toenails last night

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 01:20

    I've a few West Ham lads on my Twitter, and even they were posting during the game that Bournemouth were being robbed. You know something is wrong when the people gaining from the farcical decisions aren't just gladly taking them.

  • Comment posted by DaveH, today at 00:55

    There’s no sense to these decisions. I had no club involvement in this game but the rulings against Bournemouth were shocking.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:55

    Absurd to not disallow first goal. He clearly moves his hands to help push the ball back up.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 00:38

    Volleyball now allowed in football?

  • Comment posted by 1788 was not a good year, today at 07:27

    Reasonably sure that Moyse would have seen the incident if West Ham were on the wrong end of it.

  • Comment posted by Big Al, today at 06:50

    VAR has been destroyed by the officials using it. Poor refeering decisions. No accountability. Same story every week. Is it any wonder that managers (as well as fans) are so frustrated.

  • Comment posted by rich18962, today at 02:47

    Hand ball should be simple, if your team gains an advantage by the ball hitting the hand ie: you prevent a goal or score a goal, accidental or not then a foul must be given.

  • Comment posted by Martipee, today at 00:58

    When was the last time a commentator mentioned 'accidental' or a penalty being denied because it was 'accidental.' As good as VAR should be, and as beneficial to the game as it should be, it has created an unbalanced environment for supporters and players. After 4 1/2 years of VAR, you could assume that the authorities knew what they doing, but it seems they don't.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 07:50

      tony replied:
      Oh believe me they know exactly what they are doing! VAR has made it so much easier for the powers that be to corrupt the game we fans love!

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 02:40

    When David Moyes hugged the match officials, it was a dreadful illumination of what has gone wrong. Sickening.

    • Reply posted by Mr Magoriums Magic Emporium, today at 08:06

      Mr Magoriums Magic Emporium replied:
      Ha ha spud you’re on the way down being found out ⚒⚒

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 02:05

    Does make you wonder if the VAR officials just want to make decisions for the sake of it, or want to be the person the match revolves around.

  • Comment posted by TheHungHippo, today at 00:41

    Referees need to start being held accountable for these decisions, or at the very least explaining how they came to that decision.

  • Comment posted by Mikeysdad, today at 06:36

    I have to be honest I thought these were very tough decisions that Bournemouth were the victims of. What I saw in these two cases were a) an attacker who knew he wasn't going to head the ball and making a gut reaction movement of his arm/s towards the ball and the goal and b) a defender who was very clearly trying to block the ball with his leg. You have to have your arms somewhere so .... ???

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 08:03

      flying lizard replied:
      chop their arms off!!

  • Comment posted by Stevas, today at 02:02

    Bournmouth, you were cheated tonight, VAR a complete joke

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 00:46

    Every time the FA/IFAB fiddle with the rules they get worse. There is no accountability for officiating errors & some of the rules like this one are utterly barmy. It's time for a clear out of the FA, IFAB and PGMOL.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC