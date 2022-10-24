Close menu

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil furious as VAR decisions go against Cherries

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments15

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil said video assistant referee decisions are "getting ridiculous" after his side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham.

O'Neil was unhappy as Kurt Zouma scored a glancing header for the first goal despite the ball having hit the hands of Hammers' defender Thilo Kehrer.

West Ham were then awarded a penalty late on, which Said Benrahma converted.

"Since I've been here there's been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way," said O'Neil.

The Cherries boss, who also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty of their own when the ball struck Ben Johnson's arm at close range, was booked for remonstrating with the officials after Zouma's goal.

It came in the 45th minute when West Ham had a corner from the right and Kehrer went for a header but, with his eyes closed and his hands tight in front of him, the ball hit his hands.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham did not get much distance on a clearing header, and when West Ham's Tomas Soucek headed it towards goal the ball glanced off the heads of firstly Flynn Downes and then Zouma before going into the net.

The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check because it was deemed to be accidental handball that did not directly lead to a goal.

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil
West Ham's late penalty given for handball against Jordan Zemura was awarded, again after a lengthy VAR check, because the defender's arms were judged to have been in an unnatural position.

"I thought a foul in the build-up was possible just before the handball," added O'Neil. "It was a cute one but we were penalised at Fulham for Jefferson Lerma fouling [Aleksandar] Mitrovic.

"It [Zouma's goal] is a blatant handball. His hand moves towards the ball. I'm not surprised because it's getting ridiculous."

What is the handball rule?

When deciding a handball decision referees have three key considerations:

  • Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;
  • If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;
  • The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:

  • If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;
  • However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.

Handball law 'all over the place' - Shearer

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and ex-England defender Jamie Carragher felt Zouma's goal was correctly awarded while in the post-match interview West Ham boss David Moyes said he had not seen the incident again and so could not comment.

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter that "the handball law is all over the place - it's an utter mess".

O'Neil was also unhappy with West Ham's second goal as a VAR check gave them a penalty after Zemura slid in trying to stop a cross but the ball hit his arm.

The Cherries boss said he spoke to referee David Coote about it after the game and that the pair viewed the incident differently.

"He says Zemura's arm was in an unnatural position, I disagree with that," added O'Neil.

"His arms are propelling when he's sliding in, they were on the way back down. He's not trying to gain an advantage. These things are going against us.

"On the goal he said his [Kehrer's] arm was in a natural position. I disagree. They're both at his stomach and move to the ball. There was one I haven't seen with Ben Johnson handling, we didn't get as well."

What do you think?

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Waterfalls, today at 01:23

    lol. You'd think Bournemouth were actually competitive and it was a close game.

  • Comment posted by TheLastQuestion, today at 01:20

    Been saying this since the 1-1 Man united vs Middlesborough game, when the Boro player batted the ball down with his hand and passed it for a tap in. Glad the pundits are finally catching on.

    They've written themselves into a corner by overcomplicating the handball rule. Initially they made it too strict for attackers, now it's far too lenient for attackers and harsh for defenders. Makes no sense

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 01:20

    I've a few West Ham lads on my Twitter, and even they were posting during the game that Bournemouth were being robbed. You know something is wrong when the people gaining from the farcical decisions aren't just gladly taking them.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 01:19

    The only blessing for Bournemouth over VAR is they have already played Man Cheaty!

    Refs need to mikes to explain to the crowd why they give these decisions as nobody else seems to know!

  • Comment posted by Martipee, today at 00:58

    When was the last time a commentator mentioned 'accidental' or a penalty being denied because it was 'accidental.' As good as VAR should be, and as beneficial to the game as it should be, it has created an unbalanced environment for supporters and players. After 4 1/2 years of VAR, you could assume that the authorities knew what they doing, but it seems they don't.

  • Comment posted by DaveH, today at 00:55

    There’s no sense to these decisions. I had no club involvement in this game but the rulings against Bournemouth were shocking.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:55

    Absurd to not disallow first goal. He clearly moves his hands to help push the ball back up.

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, today at 00:50

    I don’t understand why a handball should be watched 20 times in slow motion. Watch it back in real time to decide whether it was ‘clear and obvious’ or deliberate. The pen decision was ridiculous, the lad slid in before the ball was even struck and he was way too close for it to be deliberate. I can’t stand football these days for these daft decisions. (From a neutral)

  • Comment posted by claretandblueblood, today at 00:47

    How many times have West Ham been unfairly refereed, although I agree with all the decisions, it is nice to get the rub of the green occasionally.

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 00:46

    Every time the FA/IFAB fiddle with the rules they get worse. There is no accountability for officiating errors & some of the rules like this one are utterly barmy. It's time for a clear out of the FA, IFAB and PGMOL.

  • Comment posted by Qwertyuiop, today at 00:45

    If bad decisions continue, managers and players will just start walking off the pitch I reckon....

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 00:42

    Wow, low turn out for this one. Anyone enjoy BBC's earlier West ham beat west ham headline?
    Tumbleweed ..

  • Comment posted by TheHungHippo, today at 00:41

    Referees need to start being held accountable for these decisions, or at the very least explaining how they came to that decision.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 00:38

    Volleyball now allowed in football?

