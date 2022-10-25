Close menu

Michael O'Neill: Chris Brunt says NI return could be difficult for former boss

Last updated on .From the section Northern Irelandcomments25

Chris Brunt and Michael O'Neill celebrate after Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in the World Cup qualifier in September 2017
Brunt believes it might prove difficult for O'Neill to achieve success with the current Northern Ireland squad

Michael O'Neill could find returning for a second spell as Northern Ireland manager difficult, former international Chris Brunt has said.

O'Neill, who led his country to the Euro 2016 finals during a nine-year spell in charge, has been widely tipped to replace Ian Baraclough as boss.

Baraclough was sacked by the Irish FA on Friday after winning seven and losing 14 of his 28-game reign.

"It's hard to go back, isn't it, if you are Michael O'Neill?" Brunt said.

"He did such a good job the last time, we were so successful as a team, as a group of players and as a staff - and obviously all the fans as well.

"I think it would be difficult for him to recreate that with the current squad. There are a lot of young lads in there, and a lot of the more senior ones are probably coming towards the end of it.

"It would be a difficult task for Michael to go back in and have that success straight away, but obviously it would be up to him if he wanted to go back and do that. It was quite a good period of time."

Grant McCann and David Healy during Northern Ireland training in 2010
Brunt believes former Northern Ireland international team-mates Grant McCann and David Healy should be considered for the vacant manager's post

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, the former West Brom midfielder added: "My heart says Michael O'Neill [should be the next NI manager] just based on his previous experiences, but I think to go back again, for Michael, might not be where he wants to be in his career."

While O'Neill appears to be the favourite for many Northern Ireland supporters, a number of other managers are expected to be in the frame when the IFA are choosing Baraclough's replacement.

Neil Lennon, Stephen Robinson, David Healy, Grant McCann and Tommy Wright are among the names that have been linked with the job.

Brunt, who was a regular under O'Neill but missed out on the Euros in France because of a knee injury, said he thinks one of the younger managers - such as Linfield boss Healy or Peterborough United's McCann - deserve the opportunity.

"I think anybody on the list of names has a claim for it," he continued.

"They all played for their country, are all proud people from Northern Ireland who represented their country. Somebody from home who has represented the country might be a good choice given the grumblings from the fans over the last few months.

"Give somebody else a crack at it that hasn't done it. David Healy, Grant McCann, someone like that, younger managers that would be hungry and really really proud to represent Northern Ireland.

"I'll be getting behind either of those two if that was the case, even Stephen Robinson as well, he has done a great job at St Mirren. Anyone, really, because they all deserve a fair shot at it."

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by john, today at 13:08

    Foreign stars and youngsteras in the premier league and their academies have damaged Northern Ireland football because there is not same opportuinities for youngsters to develop as there in the 17s and 80s ...The irish FA need to invest in coaching the age group sides for any hope of success with the senior team

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 12:57

    Give Brunty a go. Model professional and will bring younger players in

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 12:45

    why not let chris brunt have a go, he's been in the game for years and could do no worse than the current situation.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 13:08

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Does he have his coaching badges?

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 12:33

    The interesting thing is that for once there are a number of options, any one of whom will likely do a decent job.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 12:11

    David Healy would be good ,the position needs someone with new ideas and a fresh perspective on coaching and managing

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:50

    They say never go back, but Billy Bingham's 2nd stint as NI boss was phenomenal. Let's get Michael back home where he's appreciated & can steer us through a surprisingly favourable Euros group.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 10:43

    Brendan Rogers will soon be available.

  • Comment posted by Canice, today at 10:21

    Neil Lennon 🤣 - he’s suffered enough.

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 11:42

      Creese replied:
      Never - enough mult's

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 10:18

    They say "never go back".

    Plus, with DCI Tom Brannick still on the loose it must be a dangerous place in NI

    • Reply posted by Canice, today at 10:56

      Canice replied:
      🤣Brannick - don’t take is seriously and you can enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by ThinkOutsideTheBox, today at 10:17

    Neil Lennon should get the job. Not what we may want but he is definitely what we need. A brilliant manager with a good managerial history of making teams hard to beat and then nicking a goal. If I was the IFA I would be going all out for him.

    And yes, the Northern Ireland fan base has changed. The sectarian elements have gone and the fans has moved onward and upward.

    • Reply posted by bumbles74, today at 10:27

      bumbles74 replied:
      Neil Lennon won't get it. Not a chance. Zero.

  • Comment posted by Gerry Brown, today at 09:56

    Chris Brunt is right. A handful of key players are now at, or coming to, the end of their careers. A new manager will need to develop young players and results will be poor (even poorer) over the next couple of years. Give a young manager a chance. Michael O'Neill has done a lot for NI football - he should rest on his well deserved laurels.

  • Comment posted by Red Star, today at 09:40

    Third rate manager going back to a third rate team. Makes sense.

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 09:53

      Redallover replied:
      He should go to Celtic then!

Top Stories