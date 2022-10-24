Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry have fallen short in their bid for the Premier Division title

Derry City's title dream is over as they drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The result means Shamrock Rovers are the Premier Division champions for the third consecutive season.

Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher preserved their hopes with a tremendous double save in the first half.

Cian Kavanagh had a great chance to give Derry the lead in the second period while Max Mata had the best of the opportunities for the hosts.

The draw means Derry sit seven points behind champions Shamrock Rovers, with the top two sides set to meet at Tallaght this Sunday.

Derry will then finish their season with a home meeting against Dundalk before making the trip to the Aviva Stadium for an FAI Cup final showdown against Shelbourne, when manager Ruaidhri Higgins looking to end the season with silverware.

After drawing 1-1 with Shelbourne on Friday night, only a win at Sligo would keep Derry's title charge alive on Monday.

The Foylesiders are the best team in the league away from home and had secured back-to-back 1-0 wins on their travels, but they couldn't find the decisive goal against Sligo with Joe Thomson and Ryan Graydon both going close in the first 20 minutes.

After that, however, it was the home side asking the questions with Maher first thwarting Adam McDonnell's free-kick and then denying Aidan Keena.

Substitute Jamie McGonigle went close to opening the scoring for Derry with his first touch after the break but his glancing header was somehow kept out by former Cliftonville keeper Richard Brush.

Kavanagh skewed his volley home from close range while Ronan Boyce also saw his effort tipped around the post by Brush.

Sligo almost snatched all three points on the counter-attack late on but Mata just couldn't steer his effort on target.

