Riyad Mahrez has missed three of his last four penalties for Manchester City in all competitions

Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved but Manchester City still sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a draw that also took Borussia Dortmund into the last 16.

Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick.

Both sides knew a draw would be enough to achieve their goals, so each will be happy with the result.

City boss Pep Guardiola surprisingly replaced top scorer Erling Haaland at half-time after just 13 touches in a half in which Mats Hummels dealt with him expertly.

Dortmund had good chances too, with 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko slotting wide and debutant City keeper Stefan Ortega making several saves.

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kobel Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Süle Average rating 6.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Hummels Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Schlotterbeck Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name T Hazard Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Adeyemi Average rating 6.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Bellingham Average rating 7.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Can Average rating 6.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Brandt Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Reyna Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Moukoko Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 17 Player name Wolf Average rating 6.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Modeste Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Malen Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Papadopoulos Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 18 Player name Ortega Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 6.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups B Dortmund Formation 4-5-1 1 Kobel 25 Süle 15 Hummels 4 Schlotterbeck 10 T Hazard 27 Adeyemi 22 Bellingham 23 Can 19 Brandt 7 Reyna 18 Moukoko 1 Kobel

25 Süle

15 Hummels Booked at 87mins

4 Schlotterbeck

10 T Hazard Substituted for Wolf at 82' minutes

27 Adeyemi Substituted for Malen at 73' minutes

22 Bellingham

23 Can

19 Brandt

7 Reyna Substituted for Papadopoulos at 87' minutes

18 Moukoko Substituted for Modeste at 82' minutes Substitutes 17 Wolf

20 Modeste

21 Malen

30 Passlack

33 Meyer

36 Rothe

38 Unbehaun

44 Coulibaly

47 Papadopoulos Man City Formation 4-4-2 18 Ortega 5 Stones 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 7 Cancelo 26 Mahrez 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 47 Foden 9 Haaland 19 Álvarez 18 Ortega

5 Stones

3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké

7 Cancelo Booked at 7mins Substituted for Akanji at 45' minutes Booked at 72mins

26 Mahrez Substituted for Palmer at 88' minutes

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan Booked at 58mins

47 Foden Substituted for Grealish at 81' minutes

9 Haaland Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 45' minutes

19 Álvarez Booked at 31mins Substitutes 10 Grealish

14 Laporte

17 De Bruyne

20 Bernardo Silva

25 Akanji

31 Ederson

33 Carson

80 Palmer

82 Lewis

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Davide Massa Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0. Post update Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside. Post update Dangerous play by Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Post update Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez. Booking Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund). Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Giovanni Reyna. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside. Post update Offside, Manchester City. John Stones tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Youssoufa Moukoko. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thorgan Hazard. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Phil Foden. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mats Hummels. Post update Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Karim Adeyemi. Booking Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball. Post update Hand ball by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City). Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward