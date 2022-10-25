Close menu
Champions League - Group G
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0Man CityManchester City0

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City: City seal top spot despite Mahrez miss

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments13

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez has missed three of his last four penalties for Manchester City in all competitions

Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved but Manchester City still sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a draw that also took Borussia Dortmund into the last 16.

Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick.

Both sides knew a draw would be enough to achieve their goals, so each will be happy with the result.

City boss Pep Guardiola surprisingly replaced top scorer Erling Haaland at half-time after just 13 touches in a half in which Mats Hummels dealt with him expertly.

Dortmund had good chances too, with 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko slotting wide and debutant City keeper Stefan Ortega making several saves.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKobel
    Average rating

    6.74

  2. Squad number25Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number15Player nameHummels
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number10Player nameT Hazard
    Average rating

    6.91

  6. Squad number27Player nameAdeyemi
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    7.99

  8. Squad number23Player nameCan
    Average rating

    6.90

  9. Squad number19Player nameBrandt
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number7Player nameReyna
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number18Player nameMoukoko
    Average rating

    6.72

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameWolf
    Average rating

    6.05

  2. Squad number20Player nameModeste
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number21Player nameMalen
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number47Player namePapadopoulos
    Average rating

    6.12

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number18Player nameOrtega
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.71

  4. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    5.48

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.37

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.80

  3. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.30

  4. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.98

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 25Süle
  • 15HummelsBooked at 87mins
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forMalenat 73'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 19Brandt
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 87'minutes
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forModesteat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Wolf
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 36Rothe
  • 38Unbehaun
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos

Man City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Ortega
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 7CanceloBooked at 7minsSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 88'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganBooked at 58mins
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 81'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 19ÁlvarezBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 25Akanji
  • 31Ederson
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Dangerous play by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez.

  7. Booking

    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Giovanni Reyna.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. John Stones tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thorgan Hazard.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Phil Foden.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Karim Adeyemi.

  19. Booking

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:56

    At this point if you were the opposition you'd probably be happy to give a foul away in the box to stop a goal scoring chance as long as Mahrez is on the pitch

  • Comment posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:56

    I'm really worried about Manchester City's performance.

  • Comment posted by bren, today at 21:56

    Let's hope their knockout games don't go to penalties...

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:55

    How many penalties do City want Mahrez to miss before they decide to let someone else have a go.

    The guy is the total opposite to Kane on penalties.

    Decent game though and Dortmund could have scored a couple with the chances they had, the draw was the best result for both teams.

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 21:55

    Maghreb has now missed 10 of the 32 penalties he has taken. Does Pep not realise how bad he is from the spot?

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:55

    I'm going to repeat what I said to Jared Bowen... RIYAD MAHREZ... You are hereby BANNED from taking penalties.
    Aside from that, City could have done better, but congrats on finishing top of the group.
    As for Dortmund, as much it annoys me to say... congrats on qualifying for the knockout stages and also Leipzig? WHAT A WIN and it looks like the Bundesliga may end up thriving after all....

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 21:55

    How many penalties is Mahrez going to miss for City ?

  • Comment posted by Leve Blue, today at 21:55

    Well done by winning the group City, here we go again.

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 21:55

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz What a waste of a game. Dead rubber as they say. N city still get a dodgy penalty. 🧐

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 21:55

    When are man city going to learn that mahrez can't score a penalty

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 21:55

    Next time Mahrez tries to take a pen, somebody should rugby tackle him.

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:54

    Both through.
    Mission accomplished I guess.

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 21:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 21:53

    Who decided that Mahrez takes the penalties ? Bad move.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:56