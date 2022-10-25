Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0.
Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved but Manchester City still sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a draw that also took Borussia Dortmund into the last 16.
Mahrez was fouled by Emre Can and stepped up himself, but Gregor Kobel went the right way to save his kick.
Both sides knew a draw would be enough to achieve their goals, so each will be happy with the result.
City boss Pep Guardiola surprisingly replaced top scorer Erling Haaland at half-time after just 13 touches in a half in which Mats Hummels dealt with him expertly.
Dortmund had good chances too, with 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko slotting wide and debutant City keeper Stefan Ortega making several saves.
More to follow.
Borussia Dortmund
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKobelAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number25Player nameSüleAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number15Player nameHummelsAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeckAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number10Player nameT HazardAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number27Player nameAdeyemiAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number22Player nameBellinghamAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number23Player nameCanAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number19Player nameBrandtAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number7Player nameReynaAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number18Player nameMoukokoAverage rating
6.72
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameWolfAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number20Player nameModesteAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number21Player nameMalenAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number47Player namePapadopoulosAverage rating
6.12
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameOrtegaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.98
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Kobel
- 25Süle
- 15HummelsBooked at 87mins
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 10T HazardSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forMalenat 73'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 19Brandt
- 7ReynaSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 87'minutes
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forModesteat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Wolf
- 20Modeste
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- 36Rothe
- 38Unbehaun
- 44Coulibaly
- 47Papadopoulos
Man City
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Ortega
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 7CanceloBooked at 7minsSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 88'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganBooked at 58mins
- 47FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 81'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 45'minutes
- 19ÁlvarezBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 10Grealish
- 14Laporte
- 17De Bruyne
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 25Akanji
- 31Ederson
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, Manchester City 0.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside.
Post update
Dangerous play by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Booking
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. John Stones tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Phil Foden.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Karim Adeyemi.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
The guy is the total opposite to Kane on penalties.
Decent game though and Dortmund could have scored a couple with the chances they had, the draw was the best result for both teams.
Aside from that, City could have done better, but congrats on finishing top of the group.
As for Dortmund, as much it annoys me to say... congrats on qualifying for the knockout stages and also Leipzig? WHAT A WIN and it looks like the Bundesliga may end up thriving after all....
Mission accomplished I guess.