Mateo Kovacic scored only his fifth goal for Chelsea in all competitions, in his 197th competitive appearance for the club

Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg's 40-match unbeaten home record and sent Chelsea through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a breathless group game in Austria, Austria-born midfielder Kovacic rifled in an unstoppable left-foot finish from 18 yards before Junior Adamu equalised after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober.

Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times while Jorginho had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Adamu.

However, Havertz ensured Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage with a sublime curling finish, before Thiago Silva was forced to clear off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed Red Bull Salzburg with one match to go.

Potter's side will be confirmed as group winners - and therefore seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November - if Dinamo Zagreb fail to beat AC Milan in Croatia later on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

From bottom of group to qualifying for knockout stage

Chelsea qualify for the next stage with one game to spare after a pulsating encounter.

Kohn was outstanding for the hosts as he kept out Aubameyang's deflected header before denying the Gabon forward with his leg.

But there was little the keeper could do to prevent spectacular goals by Kovacic and Havertz which were celebrated wildly by Chelsea's 1,500 travelling fans in Austria.

There were impressive performances all over the pitch as Chelsea dug deep when they came under pressure in the second half after controlling the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea started their Champions League campaign with Thomas Tuchel in charge and a 1-0 defeat in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb on 6 September.

But his replacement Potter is now unbeaten in nine matches in charge as he gets ready to return to his former club Brighton on Saturday following one of the strongest performances of his Chelsea reign.

Chelsea's final group game is at home to Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November.

Their qualification for the next stage will allow Potter the option to rest key players for Zagreb before the heavyweight London derby at home to Arsenal on 6 November (12:00).

Player of the match Kovacic Mateo Kovacic with an average of 8.23 RB Salzburg FC Red Bull Salzburg FC Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea FC Red Bull Salzburg Avg Squad number 18 Player name Köhn Average rating 7.01 Squad number 9 Player name Adamu Average rating 6.34 Squad number 70 Player name Dedic Average rating 5.58 Squad number 39 Player name Wöber Average rating 5.33 Squad number 31 Player name Pavlovic Average rating 5.29 Squad number 95 Player name Bernardo Average rating 5.25 Squad number 77 Player name Okafor Average rating 5.21 Squad number 13 Player name Seiwald Average rating 5.07 Squad number 27 Player name Gourna-Douath Average rating 5.05 Squad number 14 Player name Kjærgaard Average rating 4.87 Squad number 21 Player name Sucic Average rating 4.83 Squad number 30 Player name Sesko Average rating 4.77 Squad number 17 Player name Ulmer Average rating 4.67 Squad number 23 Player name Simic Average rating 4.59 Squad number 8 Player name Kameri Average rating 4.55 Chelsea Avg Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 8.23 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 8.16 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 8.10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 8.06 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 7.82 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.74 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 7.14 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 7.14 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 7.08 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.04 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 6.97 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.97 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.82 Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 6.43 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 6.30 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.27

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups RB Salzburg Formation 4-1-2-1-2 18 Köhn 70 Dedic 95 Bernardo 31 Pavlovic 39 Wöber 27 Gourna-Douath 13 Seiwald 14 Kjærgaard 21 Sucic 77 Okafor 9 Adamu 18 Köhn

70 Dedic

95 Bernardo

31 Pavlovic

39 Wöber Substituted for Ulmer at 78' minutes

27 Gourna-Douath

13 Seiwald

14 Kjærgaard

21 Sucic Booked at 47mins Substituted for Sesko at 61' minutes

77 Okafor Substituted for Simic at 78' minutes

9 Adamu Substituted for Kameri at 82' minutes Substitutes 1 Mantl

2 Van der Brempt

4 Piatkowski

6 Baidoo

8 Kameri

17 Ulmer

23 Simic

24 Diarra

30 Sesko

33 Walke Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Arrizabalaga 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 32 Cucurella 10 Pulisic 5 Jorginho 8 Kovacic 17 Sterling 23 Gallagher 29 Havertz 9 Aubameyang 1 Arrizabalaga Booked at 90mins

14 Chalobah

6 Thiago Silva

32 Cucurella

10 Pulisic Substituted for Azpilicueta at 75' minutes

5 Jorginho

8 Kovacic Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 68' minutes

17 Sterling Substituted for Mount at 88' minutes

23 Gallagher Booked at 86mins Substituted for Ziyech at 88' minutes

29 Havertz

9 Aubameyang Substituted for Broja at 75' minutes Substitutes 12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

16 Mendy

18 Broja

19 Mount

20 Zakaria

21 Chilwell

22 Ziyech

28 Azpilicueta

30 Chukwuemeka Referee: Sandro Schärer Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2. Full Time Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2. Post update César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg). Post update Attempt saved. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta. Post update Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a headed pass. Booking Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Post update Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Roko Simic (FC Red Bull Salzburg). Post update Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Post update Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Bernardo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard with a cross. Post update Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah. Post update Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Post update Attempt blocked. Amar Dedic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Sesko. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Conor Gallagher. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner. Post update Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Marc Cucurella. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward