Champions League - Group E
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1ChelseaChelsea2

Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: Blues reach Champions League last 16

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments116

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea scores against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League
Mateo Kovacic scored only his fifth goal for Chelsea in all competitions, in his 197th competitive appearance for the club

Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg's 40-match unbeaten home record and sent Chelsea through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a breathless group game in Austria, Austria-born midfielder Kovacic rifled in an unstoppable left-foot finish from 18 yards before Junior Adamu equalised after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober.

Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times while Jorginho had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Adamu.

However, Havertz ensured Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage with a sublime curling finish, before Thiago Silva was forced to clear off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed Red Bull Salzburg with one match to go.

Potter's side will be confirmed as group winners - and therefore seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November - if Dinamo Zagreb fail to beat AC Milan in Croatia later on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

From bottom of group to qualifying for knockout stage

Chelsea qualify for the next stage with one game to spare after a pulsating encounter.

Kohn was outstanding for the hosts as he kept out Aubameyang's deflected header before denying the Gabon forward with his leg.

But there was little the keeper could do to prevent spectacular goals by Kovacic and Havertz which were celebrated wildly by Chelsea's 1,500 travelling fans in Austria.

There were impressive performances all over the pitch as Chelsea dug deep when they came under pressure in the second half after controlling the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea started their Champions League campaign with Thomas Tuchel in charge and a 1-0 defeat in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb on 6 September.

But his replacement Potter is now unbeaten in nine matches in charge as he gets ready to return to his former club Brighton on Saturday following one of the strongest performances of his Chelsea reign.

Chelsea's final group game is at home to Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November.

Their qualification for the next stage will allow Potter the option to rest key players for Zagreb before the heavyweight London derby at home to Arsenal on 6 November (12:00).

Player of the match

KovacicMateo Kovacic

with an average of 8.23

FC Red Bull Salzburg

  1. Squad number18Player nameKöhn
    Average rating

    7.01

  2. Squad number9Player nameAdamu
    Average rating

    6.34

  3. Squad number70Player nameDedic
    Average rating

    5.58

  4. Squad number39Player nameWöber
    Average rating

    5.33

  5. Squad number31Player namePavlovic
    Average rating

    5.29

  6. Squad number95Player nameBernardo
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number77Player nameOkafor
    Average rating

    5.21

  8. Squad number13Player nameSeiwald
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number27Player nameGourna-Douath
    Average rating

    5.05

  10. Squad number14Player nameKjærgaard
    Average rating

    4.87

  11. Squad number21Player nameSucic
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number30Player nameSesko
    Average rating

    4.77

  13. Squad number17Player nameUlmer
    Average rating

    4.67

  14. Squad number23Player nameSimic
    Average rating

    4.59

  15. Squad number8Player nameKameri
    Average rating

    4.55

Chelsea

  1. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    8.23

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    8.16

  3. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.10

  4. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    8.06

  5. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    7.82

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.74

  7. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.14

  8. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.04

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    6.97

  12. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.97

  13. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.82

  14. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    6.43

  15. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.30

  16. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.27

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 70Dedic
  • 95Bernardo
  • 31Pavlovic
  • 39WöberSubstituted forUlmerat 78'minutes
  • 27Gourna-Douath
  • 13Seiwald
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 21SucicBooked at 47minsSubstituted forSeskoat 61'minutes
  • 77OkaforSubstituted forSimicat 78'minutes
  • 9AdamuSubstituted forKameriat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2Van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 6Baidoo
  • 8Kameri
  • 17Ulmer
  • 23Simic
  • 24Diarra
  • 30Sesko
  • 33Walke

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1ArrizabalagaBooked at 90mins
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32Cucurella
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 75'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 68'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forMountat 88'minutes
  • 23GallagherBooked at 86minsSubstituted forZiyechat 88'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 19Mount
  • 20Zakaria
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away11
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a headed pass.

  7. Booking

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Roko Simic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amar Dedic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Sesko.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Conor Gallagher.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Raheem Sterling.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 19:54

    Well done Chelsea from a Man U fan. You have a good manager in Potter.

  • Comment posted by Chels1985, today at 19:57

    18 years out of 19 Chelsea have made it to the knockout stage of the champions league…and to think they’re still idiots that think Arsenal and Hotsperm are the pride of London!!! Not to mention we’ve won it twice!!

    • Reply posted by bhardie, today at 20:00

      bhardie replied:
      So true. Mr Abramovich was the best owner any club ever had, but we were doing it in Europe before he arrived.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 19:54

    Salzburg Unbeaten at home for 40 games.
    Chelsea arrive - hold my Red Bull

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 20:02

      in5wknaa replied:
      After those first two games this place was littered with trolls and toxicity. In 19 attempts we’ve got out the group 18 times and remember what happened that 1 time? We won the Europa league…

      Silverware, it’s a Chelsea thing 🏆

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 19:53

    Brilliant result.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 20:00

      chelseadad replied:
      Definitely. Had a feeling of a knockout cup game. Salzburg are no mugs, apart from their manager who looks like a dodgy se one hand car salesman

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 19:57

    Potter's the best signing you've made in a long time.

    • Reply posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 20:11

      DeepDarkBlue replied:
      ...So is that well done Todd Boehly as well at this point?

      👍 for Yes - Go GP...and 👎 No - Bring back TT.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:58

    Well that's one of the best games I have seen Chelsea play this season. Group stage done & dusted & probably group winners as well, which always helps. I still think however we need to be more of a threat upfront, if we are to continue to grow. Potter still tinkering a bit & still seems not 100% on who is the 1st choice, but it will come in time. K.T.B.F.F.H.

    • Reply posted by cpeskett, today at 20:10

      cpeskett replied:
      It's called squad rotation. Chelsea are playing every 3 days and can't field the same 11 every match.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 20:07

    Thiago Silva is 38.
    Let that sink in.....
    Man's a legend.

    • Reply posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 20:10

      OSGOODWASGOOD replied:
      A true professional and has been for many years. Would probably make a great defensive coach.

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 19:59

    First half was the best and most fluent we have looked with Potter. Should have gone in at least 3-0 up. Thought Kovacic was outstanding and Gallagher and Pulisic deserve more minutes after todays performances.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 20:02

      chelseadad replied:
      Kovacic our best player currently by a mile. Where would we be without Silva?

  • Comment posted by WeAreAllDoomed, today at 19:59

    Two fantastic finishes from Kovacic & Havertz... and a fully deserved victory. But it was one of those wasteful games where we could have ended up losing or drawing, we should have easily led by three or four goals at half-time and Cucurella was at fault for the goal; overall a solid team performance and we shouldn't fear anyone in the knockouts.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 20:05

      chelseadad replied:
      Good post

  • Comment posted by FootFan, today at 19:56

    Well done Chelsea KTBFFH!!

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 19:55

    You're a wizard Graham

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 19:55

    Great set up by Potter

    • Reply posted by Bojos dealer, today at 19:58

      Bojos dealer replied:
      He was playing?

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 19:54

    2 goals scored, 3 points and qualification to the next round. 🍻 That’s what I am talking about.

  • Comment posted by Rayp, today at 20:08

    Sterling not playing well, not really sure how he keeps starting, good performance overall but we must kill games off earlier, should have been 3 up at half time.

  • Comment posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 20:00

    Okay we’re taking the hard road at times here but played well, and so far so good, 8 without loss and through to the k-o’s. And we ended Salzburg 40 game unbeaten home run in this win, even if we’re still grinding it out rather than playing our beautiful best just yet. There’s a lot to come here and keep it up GP. (And 2 great finishes too btw!)

  • Comment posted by Russclub, today at 19:57

    Good game that, nice to see two teams trying to win a game. Well played Chelsea

    • Reply posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 19:59

      OSGOODWASGOOD replied:
      Yes, it was a good game, with three outstanding goals.

  • Comment posted by little boy blue, today at 20:04

    Someone on here said a few weeks ago that we wouldn’t even qualify for the Europa league.how right they was.wipe that egg of your face.

  • Comment posted by Hope and glory, today at 19:56

    What a turn around from bottom to top, Potter has had an immediate impact exciting time ahead.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:59

    Well done Chelsea and well done Graham Potter. I hope to not see you in the last-16 as you hopefully finish first in your group.

  • Comment posted by Blues Clues, today at 20:07

    Good win! Up the Chels!!! Best team in London!!! Best team in Austria!!!!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan4