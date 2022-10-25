Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2.
Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg's 40-match unbeaten home record and sent Chelsea through to the last 16 of the Champions League.
In a breathless group game in Austria, Austria-born midfielder Kovacic rifled in an unstoppable left-foot finish from 18 yards before Junior Adamu equalised after a wonderful pass by Maximilian Wober.
Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times while Jorginho had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Adamu.
However, Havertz ensured Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage with a sublime curling finish, before Thiago Silva was forced to clear off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.
Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E, four ahead of second-placed Red Bull Salzburg with one match to go.
Potter's side will be confirmed as group winners - and therefore seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November - if Dinamo Zagreb fail to beat AC Milan in Croatia later on Tuesday (20:00 BST).
From bottom of group to qualifying for knockout stage
Chelsea qualify for the next stage with one game to spare after a pulsating encounter.
Kohn was outstanding for the hosts as he kept out Aubameyang's deflected header before denying the Gabon forward with his leg.
But there was little the keeper could do to prevent spectacular goals by Kovacic and Havertz which were celebrated wildly by Chelsea's 1,500 travelling fans in Austria.
There were impressive performances all over the pitch as Chelsea dug deep when they came under pressure in the second half after controlling the opening 45 minutes.
Chelsea started their Champions League campaign with Thomas Tuchel in charge and a 1-0 defeat in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb on 6 September.
But his replacement Potter is now unbeaten in nine matches in charge as he gets ready to return to his former club Brighton on Saturday following one of the strongest performances of his Chelsea reign.
Chelsea's final group game is at home to Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November.
Their qualification for the next stage will allow Potter the option to rest key players for Zagreb before the heavyweight London derby at home to Arsenal on 6 November (12:00).
Player of the match
KovacicMateo Kovacic
FC Red Bull Salzburg
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameKöhnAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number9Player nameAdamuAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number70Player nameDedicAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number39Player nameWöberAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number31Player namePavlovicAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number95Player nameBernardoAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number77Player nameOkaforAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number13Player nameSeiwaldAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number27Player nameGourna-DouathAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number14Player nameKjærgaardAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number21Player nameSucicAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number30Player nameSeskoAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number17Player nameUlmerAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number23Player nameSimicAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number8Player nameKameriAverage rating
4.55
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.27
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 70Dedic
- 95Bernardo
- 31Pavlovic
- 39WöberSubstituted forUlmerat 78'minutes
- 27Gourna-Douath
- 13Seiwald
- 14Kjærgaard
- 21SucicBooked at 47minsSubstituted forSeskoat 61'minutes
- 77OkaforSubstituted forSimicat 78'minutes
- 9AdamuSubstituted forKameriat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2Van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 6Baidoo
- 8Kameri
- 17Ulmer
- 23Simic
- 24Diarra
- 30Sesko
- 33Walke
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1ArrizabalagaBooked at 90mins
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32Cucurella
- 10PulisicSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 75'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 8KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 68'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forMountat 88'minutes
- 23GallagherBooked at 86minsSubstituted forZiyechat 88'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 16Mendy
- 18Broja
- 19Mount
- 20Zakaria
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30Chukwuemeka
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away11
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Chelsea 2.
Post update
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a headed pass.
Booking
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roko Simic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dijon Kameri (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bernardo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amar Dedic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Sesko.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
