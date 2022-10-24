Close menu

Unai Emery: Aston Villa close to appointing Villarreal manager as head coach

By Phil McNulty and Guillem BalagueBBC Sport

Unai Emery
Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times

Aston Villa are close to appointing Villarreal's former Arsenal manager Unai Emery to succeed the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was dismissed last week following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

Villa went on to beat Brentford 4-0 on Sunday under caretaker Aaron Danks, just the side's third win this season in the Premier League.

Emery is out of contract at the Spanish club next summer.

Talks were ongoing on Monday night to bring the 50-year-old to Villa, who would pay a 6m euros buyout fee to Villarreal.

Emery joined the La Liga side in 2020, having been dismissed by Arsenal in 2019.

The successor to Arsene Wenger, Emery spent 18 months at Emirates Stadium but was sacked after failing to win in seven games, their worst run at the time since February 1992.

During his stint in north London he led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League, losing to Chelsea in 2019.

Two years later he lifted the trophy with Villarreal and guided the side to last year's Champions League semi-finals, where they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool on aggregate.

The Spanish side currently sit seventh in the league.

In three years at Sevilla from 2013-16 he claimed three successive Europa League titles and then took over at Paris St-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and two French Cups.

Emery was approached by Newcastle last year following the departure of Steve Bruce but turned down the position.

Villa have also held talks with representatives of Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorin.

Comments

Join the conversation

201 comments

  • Comment posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 19:17

    They seem to be doing fine with no manager.

    Why change a winning system?

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:23

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      That is difficult to disagree with!

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:19

    Spain or Brum ... tough choice!

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 19:23

      nikki7luc replied:
      🤣😅

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 19:18

    Why on earth would he want the job?

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:23

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      I could think of 20m reasons.

  • Comment posted by Ninder, today at 19:16

    Agbonlahor talks a lot about other managers, maybe he should try it.

  • Comment posted by DannyG, today at 19:18

    Steve Bruce is available 👍

    • Reply posted by MrGoGreen, today at 19:22

      MrGoGreen replied:
      Isn't he always?

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 19:25

    Scott Parker is available.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A better chance of Parker accepting the job than Emery.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:11

    Dick Emery would be a shrewd appointment.

    • Reply posted by Sonny Fabich, today at 19:39

      Sonny Fabich replied:
      ooh you are awful!

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:18

    So does it become "Unai Emery's Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa" then?

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 19:11

    It could be good.

    Villa are famous for winning cups.

    Emery seems good at that also.

    Perhaps villa will go back to winning ways.

    I support Newcastle and hope to see Villa challenging. They're a fantastic club.

    • Reply posted by FootballWasBetterInThe00s, today at 19:24

      FootballWasBetterInThe00s replied:
      Villa & Newcastle are teams with huge support who have put up with more than other clubs in the past 10 years, yet we still sell out week in week out! unlike alot of other teams in the premier league. i wish newcastle all the best this season, except for saturday haha

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:42

    Why not Aaron Danks? He has won every match that he has managed at Villa by at least 4 goals.

  • Comment posted by Darnel Sipplepix, today at 19:22

    What’s the point of employing another interim boss?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The rate teams change managers these days all bosses are 'interim'.

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 19:21

    I'm available if no one wants the job.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 19:40

      week 2 name replied:
      It's yours, so far.

  • Comment posted by peter w, today at 19:44

    Sevilla, Villarreal, was only a matter of time…

    • Reply posted by Riff, today at 19:52

      Riff replied:
      Underrated comment

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 19:09

    The players clearly didn't want someone rigid. Can't the board tell by the 4-0 result after Gerrard was sacked? Going for someone else who is even more strict is going to end badly.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:11

    Sean Dyche is available , would be a decent choice IMO

    • Reply posted by Teleport, today at 19:15

      Teleport replied:
      Might as well get Alan Pardew

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 19:18

    Steve Bruce might be able to keep villa in the premiership, but he will want a big payoff when you sack him.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 19:21

      Leanne replied:
      The Premiership?

      Are you referring to Rugby Union Premiership, Scottish Premiership or Irish Premiership by any chance?

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 19:09

    Villa shouldn’t go for emery and emery shouldn’t go to Villa, he always struggles when he leaves Spain.

  • Comment posted by Cenotaff, today at 19:39

    The lack of respect for Emery on here is pathetic.

    Can people on here have a discussion without an over the top viewpoint?

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 19:48

      week 2 name replied:
      C'mon, this is HYS !

      Over the top is a target not a limit here

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 19:19

    Neeeeever gonna happen. He'd be a fool to downgrade himself like that when he has a good thing going with Villareal.

    • Reply posted by FootballWasBetterInThe00s, today at 19:21

      FootballWasBetterInThe00s replied:
      1/20 odds on at the two largest british owned bookmakers suggest it is going to happen. lol get a grip.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 19:52

    Is this the guy that failed at Arsenal with 3 times the budget??

