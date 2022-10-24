Close menu

Aston Villa: Unai Emery prime target to succeed Steven Gerrard as head coach

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments92

Unai Emery
Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times in his career

Villarreal's former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has emerged as Aston Villa's prime target to succeed the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Talks were ongoing on Monday night to bring the 50-year-old to Villa.

Gerrard was dismissed last week following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

Villa went on to beat Brentford 4-0 on Sunday under caretaker Aaron Danks, just the side's third win this season in the Premier League.

Emery is out of contract at the Spanish club next summer and has not yet signed a new deal with the La Liga outfit.

The ex-Arsenal boss joined Villarreal in 2020, having been dismissed by the Gunners in 2019.

As the successor to Arsene Wenger, Emery spent 18 months at the Emirates but was sacked after failing to win in seven games, their worst run at the time since February 1992.

During his stint in north London he led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League, losing to Chelsea in 2019.

Two years later he lifted the trophy with Villarreal and guided the side to last year's Champions League semi-finals, where they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool on aggregate.

The Spanish side currently sit seventh in the league.

In three years at Sevilla from 2013-16 he claimed three successive Europa League titles and then took over at Paris St-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and two French Cups.

Emery was approached by Newcastle last year following the departure of Steve Bruce but turned down the position.

Villa have also held talks with representatives of Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorin.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by maineroad8, today at 19:30

    AVFC, perhaps more than most clubs, have a character that reflects the board, the stadium, the legends, and the style of play. I just can't see Emery fitting that character and despite his pedigree I can't see him changing the club to fit his style.
    It's looking a lot like a 6 month tenure. Something Villa can ill afford.

  • Comment posted by BASTY NASTARD, today at 19:30

    Oh look another one Ive lost count.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:29

    Well

    They are Villa. And they are real.

    But on the minus side.......

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 19:28

    i thought emery only manages big clubs. . . .

    • Reply posted by Choot United, today at 19:31

      Choot United replied:
      What do u mean AV is not a big club ? Our Prince William supports it .. even though he has never seen a football match in his life… of yes David Cameron .. doesn’t know much about football but apparently supports AV

  • Comment posted by Choot United, today at 19:28

    Good ebaning Birmingham

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:27

    Will the English media parrot the following - "Unai Emery's Aston Villa" every minute of the day like they did with Gerrard when he was manager?

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:26

    Has anyone else come across a rumour that there is consideration being given to Mark Hughes, Michael O Neil and Nuno Spirito Santo.

  • Comment posted by Johnvaughan1965, today at 19:26

    He was awful at ours (Arsenal) - no vision at all.

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 19:25

    Scott Parker is available.

  • Comment posted by nikki7luc, today at 19:25

    Good appointment i personally think, can't be worse than Stevie "the slip" Gerrard surely?

    • Reply posted by bozo1234, today at 19:28

      bozo1234 replied:
      John "the slip" Terry is available

  • Comment posted by croftview, today at 19:23

    Can't see Emery being keen to go to Villa. He's used to operating at a more exalted level.

  • Comment posted by stupidboy, today at 19:23

    villa can do better than an Arsenal reject........can't they??

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 19:25

      nikki7luc replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Darnel Sipplepix, today at 19:22

    What’s the point of employing another interim boss?

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 19:22

    Don't he is crap. Can only diddle the Europa League with 2 bob Spanish teams playing with 6 at the back. Makes Conte look enterprising in comparison.

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 19:21

    I'm available if no one wants the job.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:19

    Be prepared for boring anti football

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:19

    Spain or Brum ... tough choice!

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 19:23

      nikki7luc replied:
      🤣😅

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 19:19

    Neeeeever gonna happen. He'd be a fool to downgrade himself like that when he has a good thing going with Villareal.

    • Reply posted by FootballWasBetterInThe00s, today at 19:21

      FootballWasBetterInThe00s replied:
      1/20 odds on at the two largest british owned bookmakers suggest it is going to happen. lol get a grip.

  • Comment posted by GortAnnie Road, today at 19:19

    Massive upgrade on Stevie G if true

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:26

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      A fifty gallon oil drum would be a massive upgrade on "Stevie G".

