Brendan Galloway was out for 260 days after dislocating his kneecap against Wycombe in November

Brendan Galloway says he is happy to be fully fit after missing nine months with a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old dislocated his kneecap against Wycombe last November, an injury that ruled the Zimbabwean defender out of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

He has played 12 games so far this season, starting six times as Argyle have gone to the top of League One.

"I feel really good. I feel as close to 100% as I can," he told BBC Devon.

"I'm just enjoying being back on the field with the boys, competing, winning games, playing for the fans. I'm just back enjoying it and that's the main thing."

The former Everton and Luton Town player moved to Argyle ahead of last season and played 16 times before his injury, signing a new 18-month contract in January this year.

He says the support he has received from fans has helped him recover from his injury.

"The tough days when you get a message from one of them or see one of them and they ask you how you are, it really does go a long way, it means the world to me," he explained.

"To have such support behind me whilst I was injured, and people that really care, that meant the world for me and it just made my recovery a lot easier."