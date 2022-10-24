Scottish Cup: Championship sides learn fate in third round draw
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Auchinleck Talbot will get a crack at Raith Rovers, Dunipace travel to Cove Rangers and East Kilbride take on Hamilton Accies in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
Championship clubs enter at this stage, with eight drawn to play at home.
Arbroath go to Highland League Fraserburgh, who beat Stranraer at the weekend, and Queen's Park are away to Peterhead.
Ties will be played on the weekend of 26 November.
Scottish Cup third round draw
Formartine United v Stenhousemuir
Montrose v Darvel
Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh
Peterhead v Queen's Park
Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City
Wick Academy v Falkirk
Hamilton Accies v East Kilbride
Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts
Fraserburgh v Arbroath
Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot
Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic
Albion Rovers v University of Stirling
Ayr United v Pollok or Annan Athletic
Cove Rangers v Dunipace
Dundee v Airdrieonians
Morton v Queen of the South
Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors
Inverness CT v Stirling Albion
Dunfermline v Forfar Athletic
Clyde v Dumbarton