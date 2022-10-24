Last updated on .From the section Championship

The match at Sunderland was the first time Burnley have found themselves two goals behind this season

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany offered an important reminder to his players at half-time when they trailed 2-0 to Sunderland at the weekend.

Kompany questioned their effort and attitude before they stormed back in the second half to win 4-2.

The victory kept them third in the Championship, just one point behind leaders Queens Park Rangers.

"I keep telling the players: 'You're not somewhere in London, or Madrid, you're in Burnley'," he said.

The ex-Manchester City captain told BBC Radio Lancashire: "The only way to gain respect from people is to work hard. It's not size, it's just an incredible grind.

"If you put that forward, people will forgive you if you have a bad game.

"That wasn't the story of the first half. But the second half was beyond anything that we could have expected. It was relentless."

Burnley have lost just one of their 16 Championship games this season since Kompany took over this summer - the fewest in the division.

They will go top of the league, above both QPR and neighbours Blackburn Rovers, who are second, if they avoid defeat at home to Norwich City on Tuesday.