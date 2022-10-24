Fuad Sule battles for possession with Joel cooper during Larne's 4-2 win over Linfield on Saturday

Larne midfielder Fuad Sule says nobody at the Inver Park club will be "getting ahead of themselves" as the Premiership pacesetters aim to build on their promising start to the league campaign.

Larne remain unbeaten in the top flight this season after they beat champions Linfield 4-2 to consolidate their one-point advantage at the summit.

Nearest challengers Glentoran will pose a tough test for the club on Friday.

"It's so early in the season and we have been here before," said Sule.

"In life you learn from the mistakes you've made in the past and I've experienced this before, being top of the league.

"We were seven points clear at Christmas in 2020 and we ended up finishing fourth so that was a big, big blow for us.

"We can use that experience to our benefit but nobody will get ahead of themselves. Nobody here is saying, 'we're going to win the league'.

"We just go into every game trying to get three points and see where that takes us."

'I'm part of the furniture now'

Nigerian-born Sule has become a mainstay in the Larne midfield, an integral part of the squad and a cult hero with fans since joining the east Antrim club, initially on loan in September 2018 and then on a permanent basis five months later.

"I'm part of the furniture now. I've been here quite a long time and I feel at home," revealed the 25-year-old.

"When I first came here I didn't know this place existed. When I got the phone call from my representative to tell me I was coming here I was like, 'Where?'.

"I think he was trying to sell it to me by telling me that when I got bored Belfast was only 25 miles away but when I got here I was received with open arms. The locals and the fans have been great with me.

"People always ask me, 'How do you find the place?'. It has a bit of a bad reputation but for me it's a quiet town.

"I like it because there is not a lot going on. I can just go home and relax and chill out and be myself.

Linfield loan deal 'fell through'

Born in Lagos, Sule moved to Dublin when he was three years old and was educated in the Irish capital, attending university there before beginning his senior football career at League of Ireland club Bohemians.

"I did well at Bohs and got sold to Barnet but it wasn't really my cup of tea. I couldn't get used to the fast pace of a city like London and my friends and family were in Ireland.

"I was meant to go to Linfield on loan but that fell through so I ended up at Larne at the last minute.

"I took the chance and never looked back. I've been here four years now."

'A spiritual and religious person'

Sule explains that he is sustained by his Muslim faith and tries to put the principles of his religion into practice on a daily basis.

"I'm a very spiritual and religious person and I feel like religion and faith have got me as far as I have in my life so far," he explained.

"Life is tough, there are lots of trials and tribulations so I like to live the life my religion sets to me, a good life.

"I pray five times a day, fast during Ramadan and give to the poor."