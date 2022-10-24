Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans was appointed as Stevenage boss in March

Stevenage boss Steve Evans described refereeing standards in the English Football League as "hopeless" after being sent off against Northampton.

The Scot was sent to the stand in the first half of his side's 3-2 defeat.

He insisted he had only been sticking up for his staff following abuse from the Northampton coaching team.

"The EFL have a real problem trying to recruit referees, especially in League One and League Two, that understand the game" the 59-year-old said.

"Officials all over the country are hopeless, aren't they? Every manager says it.

"The man in the middle just didn't understand the passion of the game."

The defeat ended a run of 13 wins at home for Stevenage, who nevertheless are only one point behind leaders Leyton Orient, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Doncaster Rovers.

It was not the first time Evans has been sent off during a game, but he told BBC Three Counties Radio: "Their manager used an expletive towards our assistant and I told him in no uncertain terms not to speak to my staff like that, but I got a card and he didn't.

"I then told the referee he's having a great game and that's what I went for."

Danny Hylton's red card at Stevenage was the eight time he had been sent off in his career

There was a second red card in added time at the end of the game when Northampton forward Danny Hylton was dismissed, a decision disputed by boss Jon Brady.

Hylton appeared to raise an arm to Boro's Dan Sweeney, having been brought on as a 71st-minute substitute.

"It's nowhere near even a yellow (card)," manager Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Sweeney has ripped his shirt up over his back and all he's done is push him in the chest to say 'get off'.

"He was being manhandled and saying 'get away' as he was trying to get his shirt back down."

Hylton, who was signed from Luton in the summer, came on with the score level at 1-1 and supplied the assist for Kieron Bowie to put Northampton in front.

Stevenage soon levelled, but Shaun McWilliams restored the lead and Hylton went close to a fourth goal to seal it before being dismissed by the referee.

"He was absolutely magnificent when he came on - I can't have a bad word said against him," Brady added.