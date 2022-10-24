Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cheltenham's defeat by Burton was their fourth loss away from home this season

Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott says the club's fans should "stick with us" after a third successive defeat, away to Burton Albion.

The Robins now sit 20th in League One, one place and two points above the relegation zone.

They next face Morecambe and MK Dons, who both sit in the bottom four.

"I would just say stick with us. I do understand the frustration and I think fans have got a right to vent that," Elliot told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I think, from experience, what I don't want is for that to spill over into something that then everyone regrets later.

"At the end of the game the players' emotions are high, the fans' emotions are high. I think potentially that can become a flashpoint which you don't want and which you'd rather avoid.

"But I've got no problem with there being a dialogue between fans, players and staff, because I do think we're all in it together."

Cheltenham have four wins and eight losses this season in the league, since Elliott was promoted in June from the role of first-team coach.

Their recent run of results has seen them lose 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday and 4-1 to Bristol Rovers before the 1-0 defeat by Burton.

"My confidence in the squad is still absolute. I think within the players there's always peaks and troughs," Elliott said.

"We weren't very good at Burton at the weekend but I won't let that define the players or define the group."

Cheltenham have one of the poorest records away from home in the league, with only one win out of seven matches.

Against Burton, they recorded four shots, with only one on target, and Elliott said that his team "didn't offer enough with the ball".

"I'm looking for us to fight. I'm looking for us to scrap. But we have to find a better balance than we did against Burton," Elliott continued.

"I think even this season and last season we're trying to find a formula that better serves us away from home.

"We tried something different slightly against Burton which didn't quite work, but you live and learn from trying."