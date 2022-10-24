Last updated on .From the section Wales

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu is on loan for a second time in Italy having spent last season at Venezia

There is now less than a month to go before Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years begins with a game against the United States in Qatar.

With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.

Ampadu injury

Wales manager Robert Page will be keen to check on the fitness of Ethan Ampadu after the versatile on-loan Chelsea player left the field in Spezia's 1-0 defeat at Salernitana on Saturday.

Ampadu, who has been a first-choice starter for Spezia since his return to Serie A, was replaced in the 75th minute because of injury.

Better news of Wales' continental contingent came from France, where Aaron Ramsey continued his latest injury comeback as a substitute in Nice's 1-1 draw with Nantes on Sunday.

The 31-year-old midfielder had missed two Ligue 1 games because of an ongoing thigh injury earlier this month, before returning for half an hour against Auxerre the previous weekend.

Against Nantes, Ramsey came on as a 62nd-minute substitute and had a header off target in stoppage time before Nice equalised with a 97th-minute penalty.

Elsewhere in France, the suspended Joe Rodon served the second of his three-match ban for Rennes after his recent red card against Nantes.

Wilson makes first start

Brighter news for Page is the continuing comeback of Harry Wilson following a pre-season knee injury.

The 25-year-old midfielder made his first start of the season for Fulham, in a 3-2 victory at Leeds. After three successive substitute appearances, ex-Liverpool player Wilson played for over an hour at Elland Road.

Harry Wilson has 39 Wales caps

Fellow Welshman Luke Harris was an unused substitute in the game, three days after making his Premier League bow as a late substitute in Fulham's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Thursday.

However, there was no place in the Cottagers' matchday squad on Sunday for their other Wales international, Daniel James.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies was dropped to the bench and played no part as Spurs suffered a second consecutive defeat, beaten 2-1 at home by Newcastle.

Brennan Johnson was left out of Nottingham Forest's starting line-up but came on for the last half hour of the 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the City Ground. Neco Williams did start the game which saw Steve Cooper's side win for only the second time since promotion to the Premier League, with the former Liverpool defender substituted after 72 minutes.

Forest's other Wales international Wayne Hennessey was again on the bench, as he has been for every Premier League game this season.

Despite his lack of club minutes, Hennessey has been Page's first choice in goal for recent matches but Danny Ward has been pressing his case to resume keeping duty for Wales.

Ward kept a third consecutive clean sheet in Leicester City's 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Connor Roberts played a full part in Burnley's Championship victory at Sunderland. Wing-back Roberts missed his side's recent win over former club Swansea but played the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light, contributing an assist as Burnley came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2.

Concerns for Bale and Allen

Page has a number of ongoing fitness worries with four weeks to go before Wales opening game against USA on Monday, 21 November.

Gareth Bale was missing from LAFC's MLS conference semi-final against Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday with a leg issue, although the club have played down any fresh injury concerns.

"No more injury to report, he should be back in training very soon, in the next couple of days," said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo after a 3-2 victory, adding he expected a full roster for their Western Conference final against Austin on Monday, 31 October.

Bale has made one five-minute appearance for LAFC since playing 90 minutes for Wales against Poland last month.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he cannot give "a definitive answer" on whether midfielder Joe Allen will be fit for the World Cup.

Allen, 32, was again missing from the Swansea side that beat Cardiff 2-0 and has not played since coming off with a hamstring problem during a Championship win over Hull on 17 September.

The uncapped Ollie Cooper pressed his case for what would be a dramatic call-up to Page's World Cup squad by scoring for the third time in four league games to send Swansea on their way to victory.

Also remaining absent for the south Wales derby was Cardiff's Rubin Colwill, who has not played since Wales' defeat to Poland on 25 September.

"Rubin's had a minor setback which is a shame because we really want him to be involved," said Cardiff interim manager Mark Hudson last week, "but that's exactly where he has been unfortunately, which we know and Wales know.

"We're trying to get him on the grass and training with us as much as we can, but he had a little setback the other day which is nothing too major.

"It's nothing to be concerned about with regards to the World Cup, we just need to make sure that he is on the grass completing the session. He just had a minor setback and didn't complete one of the tick boxes so maybe just a couple more days back, but nothing long term to worry about."

Another major concern for Page is Rhys Norrington-Davies.

The Sheffield United defender was carried off with a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into his side's 1-0 defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday.

"I know what he'll be thinking, he'll be fearing the worst for the World Cup and everything now," said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"Let's not jump the gun - let's wait and see."