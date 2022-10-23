Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are monitoring £5m-rated Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, but may face competition from Premier League clubs to land the English Championship's joint-top scorer. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic winger Marian Shved looks set to miss out on a return to his old club on Tuesday night as the Shakhtar Donetsk man nurses a thigh complaint. (Football Scotland) external-link

Anthony Ralston is adamant Celtic can end their Champions League frustrations against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Daily Record) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful Leon King will be fit for Rangers' Champions League trip to Napoli on Tuesday night, after the defender was forced off at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston due to a sickness bug. (Daily Record) external-link

Jack MacKenzie has studied Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson as he bids to convert from a traditional full-back role to a wing-back position for Aberdeen. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian have the quality to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, despite slumping to a 2-1 loss to St Johnstone on Friday night, says Marijan Cabraja. (Scotsman) external-link