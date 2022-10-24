Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Ruben Amorim was named manager of the season in Portugal in 2021

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is one of the main contenders to succeed Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager.

Gerrard was sacked on Thursday after less than a year in charge following a 3-0 defeat by Fulham.

Amorim, 37, has a reported £10m release clause at the Portuguese club and it is understood Villa have held talks with his representatives.

Villa, however, have other contenders despite the strong interest in the former Portugal midfielder.

Amorim has emerged as one of the most highly rated young coaches in Europe after his work with Sporting.

He speaks English and his reputation has grown since joining Braga in 2020, leading the Lisbon club to their first Primeira Liga title for 19 years in 2020-21.

They are currently third in Champions League Group D, a point behind leaders Tottenham going into Wednesday's game. The return match comes after Sporting beat Spurs 2-0 in the first group meeting in Lisbon in September.

Villa started the post-Gerrard era under caretaker Aaron Danks with a 4-0 home win against Brentford that left them 14th in the Premier League.