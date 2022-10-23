Roma v Napoli

First Half ends, Roma 0, Napoli 0.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6SmallingBooked at 22mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 4Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 20Camara
- 37Spinazzola
- 22Zaniolo
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 8Matic
- 11Belotti
- 14Shomurodov
- 17Viña
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 65Tripi
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3Kim
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 17Olivera
- 91Ndombélé
- 68Lobotka
- 20Zielinski
- 11LozanoBooked at 45mins
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kim Min-Jae.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Napoli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathías Olivera with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).
Post update
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chris Smalling (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Post update
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Juan Jesus.