Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Match ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Club 0.
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 23KoundéSubstituted forAlonsoat 63'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 78mins
- 28Balde
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 71mins
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorreat 77'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 63'minutes
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forKessieat 34'minutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 22Raphinha
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De MarcosBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLekueat 60'minutes
- 5Álvarez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche
- 6VesgaBooked at 89mins
- 23HerreraSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 21'minutesSubstituted forSancetat 60'minutes
- 11Williams
- 19ZarragaSubstituted forVencedorat 70'minutes
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forGarcíaat 70'minutes
- 2Morcillo
- 3Vivian
- 8Sancet
- 10Muniain
- 12Guruzeta
- 13Agirrezabala
- 14García Carrillo
- 15Lekue
- 16Vencedor
- 22García
- 24Balenziaga
- 31Paredes
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- 84,817
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Club 0.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Attempt blocked. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.
Sergi Roberto went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.
Goal! Barcelona 4, Athletic Club 0. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.