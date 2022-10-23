Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison put in a performance in Leicester's 4-0 win at Wolves that will, according to Gary Lineker, have him "banging very loudly" on England boss Gareth Southgate's door.

But Maddison is not alone in being something of a World Cup squad outsider putting in some strong recent performances.

The final 26-man squads for Qatar have to be given to Fifa by 14 November and BBC Sport takes a look at some of those who have improved their chances with eye-catching displays over the weekend.

James Maddison (Leicester)

James Maddison has been one of Leicester's best players this season

Maddison has been a significant bright spot in what has been largely a season of struggle so far for the Foxes.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances as well as providing two assists, and he put in another impressive display at Wolves on Sunday as the Foxes moved off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 victory.

"He scores goals and creates goals," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport. "He is one of the leading talents in the country, not only the effort he puts in but everything he does.

"I'm pretty sure he is in going to be in Gareth's [Southgate's] thinking, he just needs to keep performing well for Leicester."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made only his second Premier League start of the season, against Crystal Palace at the weekend

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have hopes of coming back into the England fold after scoring for Everton in their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, a game Southgate watched.

The striker has struggled with a knee injury this season but appears to have returned to fitness at just the right time.

Calvert-Lewin was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final, although he only played 18 minutes during the tournament. He has scored four goals in 11 appearances under Southgate, who handed him his England debut against Wales in October 2020.

"It's every boy's dream to go to the World Cup," Calvert-Lewin said. "I've been counting down the days to get back on the pitch and all I can do is play the best I can for Everton, score goals and see where that takes me."

James Tarkowski (Everton)

James Tarkowski has formed a formidable partnership with Conor Coady in Everton's defence

Another Everton player potentially in the international mix. James Tarkowski has barely put a foot wrong since joining the Toffees in the summer, and his statistics speak for themselves.

The centre-back, who has been capped twice by England, ranks first for most blocks this season (25) and second for most clearances (69) and aerial duals won (37), and he was excellent against Crystal Palace.

"He is the best English centre-half we have who is playing regularly," said former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

"He is that good."

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest from Manchester United in the summer

Nottingham Forest secured only their second win of the season in some style on Saturday as they stunned Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal but Forest also had goalkeeper Dean Henderson to thank for the win after he made a number of excellent saves.

He faced 15 shots in total and arguably his best save came in the 92nd minute when he clawed away Virgil van Dijk's downward header.

Henderson has tough competition in the goalkeeping stakes with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope all likely ahead of him, but his performances so far this season will do his chances no harm.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Callum Wilson has scored four times in the Premier League this season

Callum Wilson has had an injury-hit start to this season but despite that he is still coming up with goals.

The striker opened the scoring against Tottenham on Sunday with a superb lob after colliding with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

That goal was his fourth in eight Premier League appearances this season, while he also has an assist to his name.

"I'm just focused on my performances, adding goals and all-round performances," Wilson said after the win against Spurs. "Hopefully that will catch the eye of the England manager.

"It's my dream to play at the World Cup."

