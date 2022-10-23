Close menu

England World Cup squad: James Maddison among those trying to impress Gareth Southgate

Last updated on

James Maddison, James Tarkowski and Callum Wilson

James Maddison put in a performance in Leicester's 4-0 win at Wolves that will, according to Gary Lineker, have him "banging very loudly" on England boss Gareth Southgate's door.

But Maddison is not alone in being something of a World Cup squad outsider putting in some strong recent performances.

The final 26-man squads for Qatar have to be given to Fifa by 14 November and BBC Sport takes a look at some of those who have improved their chances with eye-catching displays over the weekend.

James Maddison (Leicester)

James Maddison
James Maddison has been one of Leicester's best players this season

Maddison has been a significant bright spot in what has been largely a season of struggle so far for the Foxes.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances as well as providing two assists, and he put in another impressive display at Wolves on Sunday as the Foxes moved off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 victory.

"He scores goals and creates goals," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport. "He is one of the leading talents in the country, not only the effort he puts in but everything he does.

"I'm pretty sure he is in going to be in Gareth's [Southgate's] thinking, he just needs to keep performing well for Leicester."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin made only his second Premier League start of the season, against Crystal Palace at the weekend

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have hopes of coming back into the England fold after scoring for Everton in their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, a game Southgate watched.

The striker has struggled with a knee injury this season but appears to have returned to fitness at just the right time.

Calvert-Lewin was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final, although he only played 18 minutes during the tournament. He has scored four goals in 11 appearances under Southgate, who handed him his England debut against Wales in October 2020.

"It's every boy's dream to go to the World Cup," Calvert-Lewin said. "I've been counting down the days to get back on the pitch and all I can do is play the best I can for Everton, score goals and see where that takes me."

James Tarkowski (Everton)

James Tarkowski
James Tarkowski has formed a formidable partnership with Conor Coady in Everton's defence

Another Everton player potentially in the international mix. James Tarkowski has barely put a foot wrong since joining the Toffees in the summer, and his statistics speak for themselves.

The centre-back, who has been capped twice by England, ranks first for most blocks this season (25) and second for most clearances (69) and aerial duals won (37), and he was excellent against Crystal Palace.

"He is the best English centre-half we have who is playing regularly," said former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

"He is that good."

Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

Dean Henderson
Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest from Manchester United in the summer

Nottingham Forest secured only their second win of the season in some style on Saturday as they stunned Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal but Forest also had goalkeeper Dean Henderson to thank for the win after he made a number of excellent saves.

He faced 15 shots in total and arguably his best save came in the 92nd minute when he clawed away Virgil van Dijk's downward header.

Henderson has tough competition in the goalkeeping stakes with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope all likely ahead of him, but his performances so far this season will do his chances no harm.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson has scored four times in the Premier League this season

Callum Wilson has had an injury-hit start to this season but despite that he is still coming up with goals.

The striker opened the scoring against Tottenham on Sunday with a superb lob after colliding with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

That goal was his fourth in eight Premier League appearances this season, while he also has an assist to his name.

"I'm just focused on my performances, adding goals and all-round performances," Wilson said after the win against Spurs. "Hopefully that will catch the eye of the England manager.

"It's my dream to play at the World Cup."

Who else should be in?

Who else put in a performance this weekend that you think should strengthen their case to be in the England squad?

Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 20:31

    Maddison had a point to prove in this match today because of his shocking performances beforehand.
    They were shocking.
    Is he good enough for England.
    Nah.

  • Comment posted by charly, today at 20:30

    None of these players will be in his squad. He selects his 'favourites' and simply won't change. Stones and Maguire will start for England regardless.

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, today at 20:29

    Leon Bailey.

    • Reply posted by Starsky78, today at 20:33

      Starsky78 replied:
      Jamaican Leon Bailey?

  • Comment posted by Iniestas-Son, today at 20:28

    southg8 picks his little faves, he's like a kid's team coach who makes his own child captain

  • Comment posted by Kev n Jo, today at 20:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by viv, today at 20:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 20:22

    Why is it that, whenever a player has one good game suddenly they're "destined to play for England"?

    This isn't a criticism of Maddison, or any one player, but of the hyperbolic reporting that surrounds football - especially immediately prior to some big tournament.

  • Comment posted by Uniastre, today at 20:21

    Big Dan Burn!

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 20:22

      Mitrovic replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by ss, today at 20:18

    Tomori!!!!

  • Comment posted by sqlmonster, today at 20:17

    Dan Burn.

  • Comment posted by hyprfox, today at 20:17

    Joe Gomez

    • Reply posted by James, today at 20:27

      James replied:
      Not after yesterday! He’s so inconsistent unfortunately

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 20:14

    Harrison Reed. Consistency and energy personified, which is something Ebgland desperately need.

  • Comment posted by robshaped, today at 20:10

    Dan Burn 🤜🏻💥🤛🏻

  • Comment posted by Pinny2008, today at 20:05

    Ben White?

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 20:10

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Les Eaton, today at 20:05

    This seems more like a column to have a go at Southgate than putting forward new players

    • Reply posted by Fred, today at 20:13

      Fred replied:
      My previous post rightly highlights the possible pointlessless of naming players that aren't already GS favourites

  • Comment posted by Vigilem, today at 20:05

    With Coady and Tarkowski, England can have that club-made defensive partnership that has worked wonders for other nations. Thinking of Bonucci and Chiellini. That's not something we've had for a long, long time. Would certainly take the pair of them.

    • Reply posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 20:11

      theoracleofdelphi replied:
      Except Everton aren’t very good. Their tactic at Newcastle was “run around kick the opposition and fall over”. Very poor. Neither should be anywhere near the England squad.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 20:04

    Tammy, Smalling and Tomori should all be in the squad as well

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 20:13

      Bazza replied:
      That's funny

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 20:04

    Players doing well for their Clubs playing a particular system (creative/adventurous) is utterly irrelevant if Southgate wants to be cautious.

    Ray Square Ball Wilkins would have been an absolute shoo-in for Southgate sides

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 20:15

      Bazza replied:
      Ray Wilkins was a superb player who allowed Robson to make great runs for England.you should try to understand football more

  • Comment posted by John, today at 20:03

    Tbf, Maddison (6 goals in a struggling team), Burn (versatile and part of the best defence in the league this year), Harvey Elliott (been a mainstay in the Liverpool side) all 3 should be called up and they should be taking other players places. Wilson a natural finisher but this season Kane and Toney ahead of him (I am a Newcastle fan) but he definitely should be 3rd choice based on this season.

  • Comment posted by Number 13, today at 20:01

    There will be plenty of opportunities for those players in the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers when different players are usually given a chance to shine but with only 26 players to be selected for the World Cup it will surprise me if there is much variation from the last squad selected or established players brought back after unavailability. Marcus Rashford may be in as experienced.

    • Reply posted by MELSI31, today at 20:09

      MELSI31 replied:
      Rashford - experienced?? - And what does he do with it, comes on & takes a rubbish pen in a Euro final, does next to sweet FA for Man U for ages, his game has been stagnating & he gets in cos he´s Man U, so his face fits & is great at social work with his MBE!! He doesn´t deserve to be anywhere near the England team at the moment, so GS&FA will prob make sure he makes it in!!

