Ross County were unable to respond to Danny Armstrong's goal for Kilmarnock

When Danny Armstrong gave Kilmarnock the lead in quite splendid fashion against Ross County at Rugby Park, Malky Mackay might have been forgiven for thinking any hope of three points disappeared in that very moment, such have been the Dingwall side's struggles in front of goal this season.

County's attacking stats during this campaign, underlined by their inability to find an equaliser in Ayrshire, make for grim reading. They have found the net just six times in their 12 Scottish Premiership matches, failing to hit more than a single goal in any and drawing a blank in half of those league fixtures.

In fairness, the Highlanders created some excellent opportunities at Rugby Park, but when they did find a way through the home defence, they were thwarted by the excellence of Zach Hemming in the Killie goal.

Mackay was keen to draw the positives after the match, focusing on the fact his side are still creating opportunities as opposed to dwelling on the failure to convert them.

"I thought we came down and did really well," Mackay said. "It was always going to be a tough game for us.

"We had numerous chances in the second half, but we have got to be clinical and that is my take away. It would be a cause for worry if we weren't creating those chances. To come here and create the amount of chances we did today buoys me for the weeks ahead."

Stephen Craigan was at Rugby Park on BBC Sportsound pundit duty on Saturday and the former Northern Ireland defender believes County's problems in finding the net can be traced back to the summer transfer window.

"They've taken three players and 25 goals out of the squad and haven't replaced them," Craigan said in reference to the departures of Regan Charles-Cook to Belgian club Eupen, Joseph Hungbo returning to Watford after a successful loan spell and Blair Spittal joining Motherwell.

"It's always the most difficult thing to do in football - to score goals - and County are struggling with that."

Mackay may take solace in the number of chances his side are creating but he knows that, unless he finds someone to take them, it could be a long season battling against the drop. A dip into the transfer market in January to add more firepower could be on the cards.

"To lose the amount of goals we did from last season's team is always going to be a loss," he admitted. "Everyone is looking for strikers and players that can score goals and where we are in the food chain is where we are going to have to fish for that."

Bottom of the table at any stage of the season is not an enviable position, but County have the experience of being in a similar situation last season, when they put together a strong run to hoist themselves up the table and secure a top-six finish.

They are still only five points off Heart of Midlothian in seventh and Mackay displays no sense of panic about County's current position as they turn their attention to next week's visit by the Edinburgh side.

"We were in a similar situation round about this point last year," he added. "We've actually got more points on the board at the moment.

"It's quite tight down at the bottom at the moment and there's a few teams fairly close to us. We just need to go into next week's game and re-address the situation from Kilmarnock."

'Worrying times after sore one in Ayrshire'

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell

I think it will be worrying times for Ross County and that will be a sore one for them at Kilmarnock. That's the type of game that you have to take something from - a direct competitor.

They were better in the second half, but there will be a sense of frustration that they didn't take something from the game.

When you stretch this back to last season, it's two wins in 17, which is a poor run of form.

Not scoring goals and, if you look at the goal they conceded yesterday, defensively they were all over the place.

I think they've invested pretty heavily to see if they can return to the top six, so I think this period between now and the break for the World Cup is massive for them.

They need to rack up some points, they need to be more of a threat in front of goal and - I'm stating the obvious - they have to stop conceding such silly goals. That's why they find themselves bottom of the league.