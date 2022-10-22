Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits to feeling pressure as Rangers manager

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes he "can still turn it around" as Rangers manager and "my players are still behind me" amid "a difficult moment".

Rangers fans booed their players off the Ibrox pitch for a second time in three days after Saturday's 1-1 top-flight draw with Livingston.

That followed a narrow 1-0 Scottish League Cup win over second-tier Dundee.

"If it is not going well then eventually it is end of story - that's for everyone," Van Bronckhorst said.

"But I think we can still turn it around. I believe my players are still behind me and working hard to overcome this moment."

Saturday's draw means Rangers slip four points behind reigning champions Celtic and comes on the back of heavy defeats by their city rivals in the Scottish Championship and in the Champions League group stage by Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool.

Van Bronckhorst can understand why fans were disgruntled but insisted "I am trying my best" and that "as a manager, you have to stick with your beliefs".

"We need to keep working hard," the Dutchman added. "We are not playing the way we can as a team, the players not performing the way they can and, if you combine that and lose a goal really early, the confidence goes really low and it affected it throughout the whole game."

Captain James Tavernier agreed that the supporters had "every right to boo us coming off the pitch" and took responsibility for Livingston striker Joel Nouble's early goal at Ibrox.

"I have to take the blame for the first goal," the right-back said. "It is poor defending by myself. After that, they sit in, but we have enough time in the game to rectify it."

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after Morgan Boyes' 78th-minute red card, but Rangers needed a late volleyed equaliser from John Lundstram to prevent Livingston recording their first-ever win at Ibrox.

"Our performance over the 90 minutes wasn't good enough," Tavernier added. "We had an honest chat in the changing room and we need to look at ourselves.

"We have to apologise to the fans who came and watched, but we have to rectify it as a team. The boss sets us out and we have got to deliver - we have not done that for him and the fans."

Tavernier said the players "need to come out fighting" and "have a reaction" against Napoli on Wednesday but realises they face "a tough game" away to the Group A leaders.