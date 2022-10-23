Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Belle Vue stadium has hosted football in Rhyl since 1900

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is investigating a match between Rhyl 1879 and Bangor 1876 which ended in a mass brawl.

The game in Ardal North West between two 'phoenix clubs' saw seven red cards and was won 2-1 by Bangor.

Rhyl manager Gareth Thomas, who was sent from the bench for apparent dissent, said the players' actions were unacceptable.

"The scenes that have followed at the end are not good enough," said Thomas.

"It's not what we've spent 20 months building-up this club to be and it's an absolute disgrace.

"Players can look at it, they've got to take responsibility. Not only have they let the club down, they've let hard-working volunteers down here, and that was not good enough and it's not something that will be carrying on at this club."

It was the first-ever competitive match between two sides, who were resurrected after problems at long-standing north Wales clubs. Rhyl 1979 were formed in 2020 after the dissolution of Rhyl FC.

Bangor 1876 were formed by fans of troubled Bangor City in 2019.

Rhyl had already been reduced to 10 men before an incident in stoppage time which sparked the scenes that will be investigated.

Fan-captured footage shows punches being thrown and players and club officials involved in a minute-long melee with five further red cards also shown after the final whistle.