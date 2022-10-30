Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1West HamWest Ham United0

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's landmark goal seals victory

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford heads in for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford's landmark goal came on his 318th appearance for the club

Marcus Rashford's 100th Manchester United goal was enough to beat West Ham and provide a fitting tribute to a special 85th anniversary for the Old Trafford club.

Across 4,163 consecutive games since 1937, United have had an unbroken run of having a player who came through their youth development programme either in their starting line-up or on the bench.

Rashford is the cream of the current crop and it was the England player who scored the winner against a determined West Ham side at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old powered home a firm header seven minutes from the break after Christian Eriksen had curled over a superb far-post cross, making Rashford the 22nd United player to reach 100 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is also on that list but having been given a starting spot because of Antony's injury, the Portuguese failed to capitalise, wasting one excellent second-half opportunity after he had been sent running into the penalty area by Rashford.

In a thrilling finish, David de Gea made fantastic saves to deny Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma, before, with almost the final move of the game, the goalkeeper surplus to Spanish requirements turned away a thunderous Declan Rice effort.

The result was enough for United to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches and go fifth in the table, while West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Rashford joins Man Utd's 100 club

Rashford could not be choosing a better time to find form given Gareth Southgate picks his England World Cup squad on 10 November.

It was the first time he has scored in successive games since January and with a bit more luck, might have taken his overall tally for the season beyond seven.

Within the opening 16 minutes, he had three efforts. For the first, he had the confidence to nip in ahead of Ronaldo to take an early shot from Diogo Dalot's low cross, which went wide. Then his low shot was blocked by Tomas Soucek before it could threaten the West Ham goal before, finally, Rashford's header was saved by Fabianski.

His landmark goal owed much to the patience of Dalot, who refused to be rushed into a quick throw by Casemiro and instead waited for Eriksen, who played a one-two with Bruno Fernandes before delivering the most brilliant of crosses.

Rashford drove another shot wide at the start of the second half but, apart from a Fred effort that came back off a post, the rest of the United heroes were at the other end of the pitch, with De Gea inspirational in keeping West Ham out.

More to follow.

Player of the match

de GeaDavid de Gea

with an average of 8.13

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    8.13

  2. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.67

  4. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    7.55

  6. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.17

  7. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.06

  8. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.99

  12. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.59

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.54

  3. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.16

  4. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.99

  5. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number13Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    5.71

  7. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    5.71

  8. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    5.62

  9. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.59

  10. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    5.57

  11. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    5.56

  12. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    5.54

  13. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    5.50

  14. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.41

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 5Maguire
  • 6Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forMcTominayat 61'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Rashford
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1FabianskiSubstituted forAreolaat 45'minutes
  • 24KehrerBooked at 78mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28SoucekBooked at 72mins
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 12DownesSubstituted forFornalsat 77'minutes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 7ScamaccaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAntonioat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 32Coventry
  • 33Emerson
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
73,682

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  7. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Dawson with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

Comments

Join the conversation

401 comments

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 18:17

    MotM: Rashford? He was good but, for me, De Gea and Dalot should share the honours. The win was down to them, ultimately.

    • Reply posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 18:28

      playerandref1964-1991 replied:
      Quite right Dalot carried them and De Gea was very good too.

  • Comment posted by Queen Kenna, today at 18:14

    Lucky there Man Utd, some great defending and a few good saves for DDG got them the win and the 3 points.

    Martinez who that troll Carragher said couldnt do it in the Premier League was excellent again.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 18:23

      Andy replied:
      not only a troll but a spitter on underage girls, how does he keep his job

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 18:11

    It’s nice to manutd’s players enjoying their football again… Hammers were unlucky today…. Good game!

    • Reply posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 18:14

      whole_world_gone_mad replied:
      It’s nice to see …. I meant

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 18:13

    Diogo Dalot or TAA - I know who I'd rather have in defence

    A full back who defends vs a "full back" who just spams crosses

    • Reply posted by karn9evil, today at 18:15

      karn9evil replied:
      The one who has won the Champions League and the EPL.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:11

    Man Utd getting these close wins is what is keeping them in the top four hunt. A big change from past years.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:24

      Sport Report replied:
      If they win their game in hand 10-0, then they go third

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 18:10

    Another solid professional performance by Man U. Their fans must be enjoying seeing Liverpool in the rear view mirror. They will soon need a telescope to see them! 🔭👀

    • Reply posted by COYI, today at 18:13

      COYI replied:
      Very lucky to come away with all 3 points

  • Comment posted by A-D-George, today at 18:13

    If someone can just check my maths for me, this “average” United, the “embarrassment”, mid table and “laughing stock” of the PL, if they win their game in hand over (most of) the teams above them, they will in fact be joint 3rd. Just 3 points off “God’s gift to football” and “media pet” Man City?

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 18:16

      td62 replied:
      City have a game in hand too, as do arsenal, other than that fine.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Hather, today at 18:12

    At least the defence is showing more desire,driven by Martinez.Might be small but a huge heart

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 18:16

    Any chance DM could set the HAMMERS up to actually win a match? Stop channelling your inner Southgate and go for it. Sit down and watch BHAFC ripping Chelski a new one and start going for it. How about Scammaca & Beast start? So bored of losing 1-0. Change it up m8. COYI

    • Reply posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 18:30

      playerandref1964-1991 replied:
      Moyes says his players must be brave.
      Shame he doesn't do brave selections and tactics.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:14

    Let's be fair on here. Man U are starting to do quite well under ETH. Maybe they got a little lucky but the results are happening and they are moving forward. Should get rid of CR at all costs as soon as possible and start to build a team who all want to be there. We've done it and it's starting to work out okay.

    • Reply posted by Senor Innocent, today at 18:26

      Senor Innocent replied:
      doing quite well? they are still useless as that is all they do all day every day. their accuracy is appalling

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 18:13

    Not sure how rashford got man of the match, de gea clearly Man U best player on the day.

    • Reply posted by Cherkassy, today at 18:21

      Cherkassy replied:
      Yes, without him you would have list the game.

  • Comment posted by rioja_reserve, today at 18:15

    Not a MANU fan but ETH is looking like he'll make a proper team out of them..

    • Reply posted by Anon404, today at 18:30

      Anon404 replied:
      I like that he was screaming at them a lot in the second half when we were a lot poorer. Kind of bothers me when I see our team/any team playing badly and the manager's just sat watching in silence.

  • Comment posted by main tv, today at 18:13

    De Gea man of the match it’s his 3 points

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Bigglesworth, today at 18:14

      Jonathan Bigglesworth replied:
      Says a lot about Utd when the keeper is regularly their best player.

  • Comment posted by titanman, today at 18:13

    3 games into the season and everybody had written man utd off , it'll be interesting to see the table after Christmas , man utd will be in the top 4 i think

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:26

      Sport Report replied:
      The table after Christmas? Mince pie crumbs, remains of plum pudding, a few gifts from inside crackers.

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 18:10

    Harry Maguire. Clean sheet king.

    • Reply posted by chris c, today at 18:13

      chris c replied:
      He actually played OK by end of game. But I'd still rather have anyone else

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:10

    Well played Lads, can someone tell me how the scousers did yesterday as we can't see them in the rear view mirror. Did they have an accident of some kind ?

    • Reply posted by U18236519, today at 18:13

      U18236519 replied:
      It's our sheason

  • Comment posted by abrdoll, today at 18:14

    Ten Hag going along his business nicely with another good win. Dalot becoming a solid RB and signings looking great (Martinez, Casemiro especially) Good to see Rashford bag 100!

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 18:16

    How many times do we have to hear that West Ham should have got something from the game? We need to be more confident and accurate in front of goal. Come on Moyes, sort it out and get a more attacking format.

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 18:21

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      Bang on. Play to win.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 18:13

    Well, that was hard work. Credit to the Hammers though, still, a clean sheet and 3 points

  • Comment posted by kissred77, today at 18:16

    One constant at Utd for last 10 yrs.. De Gea being brilliant. Few pretenders have had a coupla good seasons..here and there.but De Gea. Head and shoulders above. Class. ..