Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United16:15West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial has returned to training following a lower back injury but missed out on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

TEAM NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Manchester United after marking his first game since being dropped from the squad with a goal on Thursday.

Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek made their comebacks from injury in that Europa League win but Anthony Martial remains out.

West Ham will monitor Jarrod Bowen, who missed their European victory over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.

Lucas Paqueta, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet are still out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham are a stubborn side who are in decent form, but I don't think their backline will be good enough to keep Manchester United out.

United are making progress under Erik ten Hag but he still has to deal with the distraction of being asked questions about Cristiano Ronaldo the whole time, which must be a nightmare for him. It will probably be the same again after this game, whether Ronaldo plays or not.

Great player that he is, Ronaldo has made it all about himself when really he is just one of the squad. It is quite sad, because he is starting to destroy his legacy at Old Trafford, and he might not be there for much longer.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Dapz on the Map

Manchester United could keep three consecutive home clean sheets in the league for the first time since June 2020.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won each of their last four Premier League matches against West Ham.
  • The Hammers are winless in their past 14 league visits to Old Trafford (D3, L11).

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have lost only one of their last 14 Premier League home matches (W8, D5).
  • They have lost 10 of 31 league fixtures in 2022, their most in a calendar year since suffering 12 defeats in 1990.
  • All three of Marcus Rashford's league goals against West Ham have come as a substitute, including a 90th-minute winner in this fixture last season.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have lost 10 of their last 14 Premier League away games (W2, D2).
  • The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in 17 league away matches.
  • Only Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer goals away from home in the Premier League this season than West Ham's three.
  • David Moyes has never won as an away manager at Old Trafford in 15 attempts (D4, L11).
  • Jarrod Bowen's next appearance in the Premier League will be his 100th in the division.

My Manchester United line-up

Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My West Ham United line-up

Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1191125111428
2Man City1182136112526
3Tottenham127232314923
4Newcastle1256120101021
5Chelsea116321611521
6Man Utd116231616020
7Fulham125342222018
8Liverpool114432213916
9Brighton114341514115
10West Ham124261112-114
11Brentford123541821-314
12Everton123451112-113
13Crystal Palace113441216-413
14Bournemouth123451025-1513
15Aston Villa123361116-512
16Southampton123361119-812
17Leicester123272124-311
18Leeds112361318-59
19Wolves12237518-139
20Nottm Forest12237823-159
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport