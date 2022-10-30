Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal5Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Gunners thrash struggling Forest to go top

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments537

Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson became the first Englishman to score a double as a substitute for Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal bounced back from Thursday's Europa League loss to PSV Eindhoven by returning to the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic win over Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel Martinelli headed the Gunners in front early on before England's Bukayo Saka - who set up the opener - was forced off with an injury.

Reiss Nelson, Saka's replacement, doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard goals added gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal restored their two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, with Forest still bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.

Arsenal run riot despite Saka injury

Saka was on the receiving end of Renan Lodi's heavy challenge in the opening minute, and while he recovered to tee up Martinelli, the 21-year-old twice required treatment before being taken off in the 27th minute.

The sight of Saka heading straight down to the tunnel after being substituted will concern England fans just three weeks out from the start of the World Cup,although Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said there was no update on his condition in his post-match remarks.

While Saka looked bright before being withdrawn, Nelson seized an opportunity to shine on his first Premier League appearance since the opening match of last season.

Saka receives treatment
Saka looked to be struggling after a robust challenge from Renan Lodi in the opening minute

The 22-year-old, who spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Feyenoord, put daylight between the teams when he fired home at the second attempt after Dean Henderson saved his initial shot.

Having had to wait almost two years for an Arsenal goal, Nelson scored his second in the space of three minutes when he poked a Gabriel Jesus cross into the far corner.

Nelson then turned provider, teeing up Partey, who lashed a superb right-footed shot into Henderson's top corner before Odegaard hammered home a fifth to cap a dominant Arsenal display.

Forest collapse in second half

For Forest, it was a sobering defeat after the ecstasy of their shock win over Liverpool last week.

Sights of the Arsenal goal were rare for the visitors in the first half, with Remo Freuler firing a long-range shot straight at Aaron Ramsdale and Jesse Lingard seeing his effort blocked after Gabriel Magalhaes gifted him the ball.

Trailing by a single goal at the break, Forest boss Steve Cooper will be disappointed with how his side collapsed in the early stages of the second half.

However, with Forest having picked up just two points on the road this season, taking something away from Emirates Stadium was always going to be a big ask.

But they will look to regroup quickly with home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace before the season breaks for the World Cup.

Martinelli holds up Mari's shirt after scoring
Arsenal showed support for the club's defender Pablo Mari, who is recovering after being stabbed in an Italian supermarket on Thursday

Player of the match

NelsonReiss Nelson

with an average of 7.99

Arsenal

  1. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    7.99

  2. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.79

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.66

  4. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.61

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.52

  7. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.50

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.37

  10. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.29

  11. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.19

  12. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.16

  13. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.08

  14. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.91

  15. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.89

  16. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    6.77

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    4.94

  2. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.78

  3. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    4.56

  4. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    4.56

  5. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    4.49

  7. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    4.49

  8. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    4.40

  9. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    4.35

  10. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    4.32

  11. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    4.14

  12. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    4.05

  13. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    3.75

  14. Squad number14Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    3.72

  15. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    3.71

  16. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    3.56

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12SalibaSubstituted forTierneyat 76'minutes
  • 6Gabriel
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 63'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forNketiahat 75'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 27'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 31Hein

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 24Aurier
  • 3S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 32LodiSubstituted forN Williamsat 64'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 21KouyatéSubstituted forO'Brienat 81'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 44minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 56'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWorrallat 64'minutes
  • 11LingardSubstituted forDennisat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 7N Williams
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14O'Brien
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 25Dennis
  • 30Boly
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
60,263

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McKenna with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cédric Soares.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cédric Soares (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben White (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lewis O'Brien replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cédric Soares.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Dean Henderson tries a through ball, but Ryan Yates is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Vieira (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

539 comments

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:00

    Not an Arsenal fan but I find it annoying how many pundits say "I don't think Arsenal will be able to win the title but they are playing really well" let's hope for the sake of the premier league you do win it

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 16:07

      christyjeb replied:
      Arsenal still need to improve a lot to win the PL and play in the CL.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 15:54

    How Liverpool lost to Forest is unbelievable.

    Forest are toast this season.

    • Reply posted by Terrier49, today at 16:02

      Terrier49 replied:
      Liverpool seem to be making a habit of losing to struggling teams lately.

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 15:53

    To the Spurs supporters that kindly contributed to our HYS on Thursday night, if this is what the wheels falling off the bus is like, I'll take it.

    COYG

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 15:57

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Against forest

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 15:56

    15 points above Liverpool after 12 games?
    Arsenal on fire!

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 15:59

      dixkt replied:
      You would have got good odds for that in July

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:58

    Chuffed to bits for Reiss Nelson – another quality player making real progress.

    Gotta love what Arteta is doing at The Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Virtual van Dijk, today at 16:27

      Virtual van Dijk replied:
      Seriously, has anybody actually checked Arsenal's fixture list? Are they scheduled to play any of the top teams at all?

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 15:55

    Delightful Win!
    Reiss Nelson , so happy for you.

    • Reply posted by robin, today at 16:08

      robin replied:
      Reality check
      You are playing the bottom club who lose for fun

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 15:55

    As good as the Gunners were , Forest were woefully innept and won't stay in the premier league.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 16:07

      Mark replied:
      The 6-0 loss to Man City set us back mentally for weeks, this reversal cannot be allowed to do the same; six points against Brentford and Palace is a must if we're to not find ourselves cut adrift.

      For what it's worth would rather the Gunners take the title than City or L'pool.

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 15:54

    After the last few performances and in particular the last two results, exactly the kind of ruthless response that was needed. Brilliant performance all round. Jesus might not have scored again today, but what he brings to this team is unmatched and irreplaceable. Hope Saka is fine. COYG

    • Reply posted by shotthefox, today at 16:37

      shotthefox replied:
      Jesus is an incredible signing that the rest of us wished we could have made. Only Man City could possibly afford to offload him

  • Comment posted by NBJoe, today at 15:59

    I cannot believe Forest pay Lingard 200 grand a week!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by BlueFox, today at 16:03

      BlueFox replied:
      Neither can Jlingz

  • Comment posted by Balancedguy, today at 15:58

    Great result, after a poor week where questions marks were being asked the players responded well. Yes it's Forest, but they just beat (an admittedly poor) Liverpool last week and were coming straight off the back of that. Was great to see Nelson step up, Jesus played well (2 assists) however my concern is he still isn't scoring. Roll on next week which will be an interesting test against Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by lounge TV, today at 16:08

      lounge TV replied:
      questions being asked not question marks !

  • Comment posted by Lagavulin 16, today at 15:56

    Splendid job by the Arsenal team.
    Back to the first place.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 16:04

      A-D-George replied:
      Top in October. Hand out the trophy now.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 15:59

    Arsenal won 5-0 whereas last year's Quadruple team lost 1-0 to Forest

    Arsenal are doing something right!

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 16:07

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      Ahh yes, last year's bi-duple winners.

      Golden year for them.

      They could be on for the nil-duple this year.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 15:53

    Forest uprooted

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And chopped up for firewood.

  • Comment posted by Not for, today at 15:58

    Just feel Jesus is just a goal away....trying too hard but will come... just a matter of time....but overall 2 assist not bad and wat a game

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:13

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      He is Arsenal's Nunez

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 15:57

    5 nil to the Arsenal, 5 nil to the Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Crocqed, today at 16:06

    The game only finished 10 minutes ago and 1 troll has already made 8+ comments. All currently under review. Expecting all the usual VAR and Thursday night football comments to follow from the usual crowd

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 16:10

      SROBBY replied:
      Could play a game of troll bingo. VAR, bottle, Thursday, etc. 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:00

    Good quality win for Arsenal. Forest had their 90 minutes of fame last week and now it's back to reality for them.

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 16:03

    Not a Gunner myself but delighted they are not letting the PL Sweet Shop Owners get everything their own way.
    Rather have a club at the top of the table that represents an English City than one that is funded by an entire Country in the Gulf.
    Still plenty of time for Forest to turn things around but I'm struggling to think of 3 worse teams in this division that will save them.