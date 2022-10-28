Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal missed the chance to secure top spot in their group after losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, their first defeat in Europe this season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess Marquinhos, who has been ill, and fellow defender Gabriel, who limped off during Thursday's defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

Sunday's game may come too soon for Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are still out.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien could be involved after missing three matches with illness.

Jack Colback is managing a back problem, while Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are injured.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is top of the table versus bottom, but the way last weekend's games went for both teams made me stop and think about this one a bit more.

I am still going for Arsenal to win, but they looked a bit tired in the second half of their draw with Southampton on Sunday, and they have got a Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday too.

Forest have been a bit more stubborn in their past couple of games and have kept two clean sheets. They seem to have found a bit of defensive stability and it is down to Arsenal to find a way through.

Because they are at home, I have to back the Gunners, but these next few weeks before the season stops for the World Cup will tell us a lot about their squad, and whether it is strong enough.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first league meeting since Arsenal won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in January 1999.

Nottingham Forest's only two victories in 27 league visits to Arsenal came under Brian Clough, in 1987 and 1989.

Arsenal

Arsenal could win eight consecutive fixtures against promoted sides for the first time since January 2013 to April 2014. They are unbeaten in 34 games against promoted teams at home since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.

The Gunners could win nine straight home matches while conceding each time, which would equal Aston Villa's record from their first ever nine league fixtures in 1888-89.

They can also equal their club Premier League record of 11 successive home fixtures without a clean sheet.

This is Arsenal's ninth fixture in October; they've only played more competitive fixtures in a month in September 1969 (11) and April 1980 (10).

Mikel Arteta's side are on 28 points after 11 games. Only Newcastle United have failed to win the Premier League title from this position, recording the same tally of points in 1995-96 and 29 points in 1994-95.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have yet to win away this season and not scored in their past matches on the road.

They could win three consecutive away league games against sides from London for the first time since March 1989, when the third victory was at Arsenal.

Forest could become the first promoted team to defeat Liverpool and Arsenal in back-to-back top-flight matches since Norwich City in 1982-83.

Only two sides have beaten Arsenal on their first visit to the Emirates: West Ham in 2007 and Hull in 2008.

Both of Forest's league wins this season have been 1-0 thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi goals.

Jesse Lingard has scored four goals against Arsenal, more than he has against any other side.

