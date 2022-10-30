Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 12Bance
  • 10Olme
  • 7Sarri
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 2Fox
  • 8Connolly
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 9Karczewska
  • 24Spence

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Louise Saunders

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001101112
2Man Utd Women44001101112
3Chelsea Women5401114712
4Everton Women53026429
5West Ham Women530278-19
6Man City Women420210646
7Aston Villa Women42027616
8Tottenham Women420238-56
9Liverpool Women410327-53
10Brighton Women4103211-93
11Reading Women4004310-70
12Leicester City Women5005110-90
View full The FA Women's Super League table

