The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Gunners come from behind to set winning record

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jordan Nobbs celebrates for Arsenal
Jordan Nobbs also scored a stunning goal on Thursday as Arsenal beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham and set a new Women's Super League record of 13 successive wins.

Substitute Jordan Nobbs equalised within minutes of coming on to cancel out West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir's opener.

Brynjarsdottir had earlier headed in from a corner but it was wrongly ruled out after Kim Little appeared to slip.

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius made it 2-1 in the second half before Frida Maanum confirmed victory.

It was a deserved win in the end for Arsenal and they keep pace with leaders Manchester United who recorded a 3-0 victory against Everton earlier on Sunday.

However, West Ham put in a strong performance and should have been two goals ahead before Nobbs scored Arsenal's first shortly before half-time.

Brynjarsdottir made good contact to head in a corner and was frustrated by the referee's decision to penalise her when Arsenal midfielder Little clearly slipped with no infringement in the box.

The West Ham midfielder responded minutes later though when she pounced on a series of mistakes at the back by Arsenal - poking it over the line from close range after Steph Catley's poor back-pass bounced off the post and into Brynjarsdottir's path.

That ended Arsenal's record run of 10 consecutive WSL matches without conceding but Jonas Eidevall's side showed their quality to recover and claim three points.

Nobbs came on in the 40th minute, replacing Little, who was helped off by the medical staff after twisting her knee and was then put on a stretcher.

It took England midfielder Nobbs just two minutes and two touches to make an impact as she thumped in a loose ball in the box to make it 1-1.

Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead in the second half, volleying in Catley's superb free-kick delivery, before Maanum netted her third goal in as many WSL starts when she headed in Katie McCabe's curling cross.

Arsenal's 100% record this season means they sit level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea - with the Blues having played a game extra - though they are in second place on goal difference.

West Ham drop to seventh place with three wins from their opening six matches under manager Paul Konchesky, who took over this summer.

Arsenal's impressive run rolls on despite West Ham's threat

Arsenal missed out on the WSL title by a point to Chelsea last season but they have shown their credentials as challengers again this year.

After beating Zurich on Thursday in the Women's Champions League, Eidevall made six changes to the starting XI with Vivianne Miedema once again on the bench.

He was forced into an early change with Little's concerning injury but Nobbs did not disappoint.

She was also on the scoresheet on Thursday and picked up a second player-of-the-match award in a row with her performance against West Ham.

Lina Hurtig also made an impression when she came on, forcing late saves from young West Ham goalkeeper Sophie Hillyerd, making her full debut.

Hillyerd, meanwhile, was one of several impressive performers for West Ham as she kept out Caitlin Foord and Blackstenius, before Maanum struck the post in stoppage time.

Full-back Kirsty Smith did well going forward and Brynjarsdottir caused problems all game - her late strike stopped by Manuela Zinsberger almost rebounded to Viviane Asseyi before it was punched behind by the goalkeeper in an impressive double save.

Konchesky has overseen steady progress this season and West Ham's three defeats have all come against the league's top three - Arsenal, United and Chelsea.

They showed plenty of threat at Meadow Park and in Brynjarsdottir, who has scored four goals in six WSL games, they have a player in terrific form.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 72'minutes
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 10LittleSubstituted forNobbsat 40'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 9Mead
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMiedemaat 71'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forHurtigat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Hillyerd
  • 3Shimizu
  • 4StringerSubstituted forFilisat 81'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 22Fisk
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 12LonghurstBooked at 52mins
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7EvansSubstituted forAtkinsonat 88'minutes
  • 26Asseyi
  • 20KyvagBooked at 57minsSubstituted forWalkerat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
3,988

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, West Ham United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, West Ham United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isibeal Atkinson with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  11. Post update

    Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Isibeal Atkinson replaces Lisa Evans.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  14. Post update

    Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  16. Booking

    Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women55001401415
2Arsenal Women55001411315
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women530212759
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women520389-16
9Reading Women5104511-63
10Liverpool Women510439-63
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women6006212-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

