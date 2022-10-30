Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jordan Nobbs also scored a stunning goal on Thursday as Arsenal beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham and set a new Women's Super League record of 13 successive wins.

Substitute Jordan Nobbs equalised within minutes of coming on to cancel out West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir's opener.

Brynjarsdottir had earlier headed in from a corner but it was wrongly ruled out after Kim Little appeared to slip.

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius made it 2-1 in the second half before Frida Maanum confirmed victory.

It was a deserved win in the end for Arsenal and they keep pace with leaders Manchester United who recorded a 3-0 victory against Everton earlier on Sunday.

However, West Ham put in a strong performance and should have been two goals ahead before Nobbs scored Arsenal's first shortly before half-time.

Brynjarsdottir made good contact to head in a corner and was frustrated by the referee's decision to penalise her when Arsenal midfielder Little clearly slipped with no infringement in the box.

The West Ham midfielder responded minutes later though when she pounced on a series of mistakes at the back by Arsenal - poking it over the line from close range after Steph Catley's poor back-pass bounced off the post and into Brynjarsdottir's path.

That ended Arsenal's record run of 10 consecutive WSL matches without conceding but Jonas Eidevall's side showed their quality to recover and claim three points.

Nobbs came on in the 40th minute, replacing Little, who was helped off by the medical staff after twisting her knee and was then put on a stretcher.

It took England midfielder Nobbs just two minutes and two touches to make an impact as she thumped in a loose ball in the box to make it 1-1.

Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead in the second half, volleying in Catley's superb free-kick delivery, before Maanum netted her third goal in as many WSL starts when she headed in Katie McCabe's curling cross.

Arsenal's 100% record this season means they sit level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea - with the Blues having played a game extra - though they are in second place on goal difference.

West Ham drop to seventh place with three wins from their opening six matches under manager Paul Konchesky, who took over this summer.

Arsenal's impressive run rolls on despite West Ham's threat

Arsenal missed out on the WSL title by a point to Chelsea last season but they have shown their credentials as challengers again this year.

After beating Zurich on Thursday in the Women's Champions League, Eidevall made six changes to the starting XI with Vivianne Miedema once again on the bench.

He was forced into an early change with Little's concerning injury but Nobbs did not disappoint.

She was also on the scoresheet on Thursday and picked up a second player-of-the-match award in a row with her performance against West Ham.

Lina Hurtig also made an impression when she came on, forcing late saves from young West Ham goalkeeper Sophie Hillyerd, making her full debut.

Hillyerd, meanwhile, was one of several impressive performers for West Ham as she kept out Caitlin Foord and Blackstenius, before Maanum struck the post in stoppage time.

Full-back Kirsty Smith did well going forward and Brynjarsdottir caused problems all game - her late strike stopped by Manuela Zinsberger almost rebounded to Viviane Asseyi before it was punched behind by the goalkeeper in an impressive double save.

Konchesky has overseen steady progress this season and West Ham's three defeats have all come against the league's top three - Arsenal, United and Chelsea.

They showed plenty of threat at Meadow Park and in Brynjarsdottir, who has scored four goals in six WSL games, they have a player in terrific form.