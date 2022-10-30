Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 7Coombs
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 36Hutchings
  • 41Blakstad

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Matthews
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Kearns
  • 18Holland
  • 28Campbell
  • 12Hinds
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 20Daniels
  • 21Cumings
  • 34Silcock
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001101112
2Man Utd Women44001101112
3Chelsea Women5401114712
4Everton Women53026429
5West Ham Women530278-19
6Man City Women420210646
7Aston Villa Women42027616
8Tottenham Women420238-56
9Liverpool Women410327-53
10Brighton Women4103211-93
11Reading Women4004310-70
12Leicester City Women5005110-90
