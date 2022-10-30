Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0CelticCeltic3

Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Kyogo, Taylor & Jota restore leaders' four-point advantage

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi scores
Kyogo Furuhashi's ninth goal of the season put Celtic in front

Celtic restored their four-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership after cruising to a three-goal win at Livingston.

Kyogo Furuhashi lashed in at Jack Hamilton's near post after being found by Greg Taylor early in the game, and the left-back's piledriver went through the goalkeeper's legs after the break.

Giorgos Giakoumakis missed a late penalty for the visitors after a VAR review of Andrew Shinnie's handball, before fellow substitute Jota scored Celtic's third.

The win moves Celtic clear of Rangers at the summit and was rarely in doubt at a venue where they have struggled in recent times.

Livingston threatened to extend those woes early on but Joel Nouble could not get enough purchase on his shot at an early free-kick and it cost the hosts dearly.

Celtic moved forward, with Taylor releasing Kyogo into the box and the Japanese forward hammered the ball past Hamilton.

Kyogo was in again midway through the first half but Jack Fitzwater did enough to put the striker off as he shot wide.

James Forrest dragged a low shot wide after cutting in from the right and team-mate Aaron Mooy was similarly close from the inside left channel.

Taylor's powerful shot was beaten away by Hamilton in the opening moments of the second half but the left-back's next attempt would not be stopped.

It was deja vu for Livingston as an inviting opening turned into the concession of a goal.

Jason Holt's control let him down in the Celtic penalty area after being found by Nouble and the visitors broke. Taylor was ready to pounce after Livi struggled to clear their lines, his shot flying through a flurry of players and Hamilton.

The goalkeeper's wayward clearance then presented Forrest with the ball but he recovered after a timely intervention from Nicky Devlin.

Jota had made his comeback from injury off the bench and made an immediate impact with the cross that clipped the outstretched hand of Shinnie. The spot-kick was awarded after referee Willie Collum reviewed the video but Giakoumakis' shot hit the outside of the left-hand post.

It mattered little, though, as Celtic soon added to their tally with sub David Turnbull crossing for Jota to finish from close range.

Player of the match - Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor
The left-back, who was making his 100th Celtic appearance, has embraced the challenge presented by summer capture Alexandro Bernabei's arrival and is now adding goals to his game with two in his past two league games

Livingston patience doesn't pay off - analysis

After leading Rangers until stoppage time last week, Livingston were prepared to wait for their moments in attack in the hope of keeping Celtic at bay at the other end.

Nouble was tasked with holding the ball up and drawing Cameron Carter-Vickers into a contest. It yielded fruit with free-kicks won and an eventual yellow card for Carter-Vickers.

However, the early Nouble chance, Stephen Kelly's low shot into the arms of Joe Hart and Holt's poor touch at the crucial moment was as much as they could muster in the final third.

Key to Livingston's draw at Ibrox had been their ability to defend crosses. Celtic scarcely went down that route, preferring instead to pass through their opponents in central areas, exemplified by the opening goal and some of their better chances.

The champions were proficient, if not spectacular against a side determined not to be the latest side on the end of a heavy Celtic tally.

But with just three points dropped from a possible 36 this season and nine overall in 2022, Ange Postecoglou's side continue to make themselves strong favourites for successive titles.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I'm disappointed in the manner of the goals we lost. You've not really got a plan B at times when you go behind one goal so early in the game. It's really, really difficult to then change the game.

"Celtic merited the points but we were very, very naive in certain moments of the game and those moments led to big goals."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "The few times they got throw-ins into the box or free-kicks, we dealt with them really well and our football was good after that.

"Our form from the start of the year has been really strong. Our performances have hit a really consistent note and we need that to continue."

What's next?

Livingston travel to visit Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Friday (19:45 GMT). Celtic conclude their Champions League campaign away to Real Madrid on Wednesday (17:45) then host Dundee United in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00).

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 32Hamilton
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 24Kelly
  • 2Devlin
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forAndersonat 78'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forOméongaat 74'minutes
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 56mins
  • 17KellySubstituted forShinnieat 63'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 22Shinnie
  • 31Konovalov
  • 33Oméonga

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-VickersBooked at 27mins
  • 6JenzBooked at 73mins
  • 3TaylorBooked at 88mins
  • 13Mooy
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 67'minutes
  • 41HatateSubstituted forAbildgaardat 80'minutes
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 67'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 80'minutes
  • 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 25Bernabei
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

