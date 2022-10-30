Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1HeartsHeart of Midlothian2

Ross County 1-2 Hearts: Shankland & Halliday combined again to earn points

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Andy Halliday scored his second in two games, looping in the winner
Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday combined again to earn Hearts a second win in a row and send Ross County back to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Jordan White bundled in to give Malky Mackay's side an early lead before Hearts responded with two goals in five minutes by the same players who netted in Thursday's win against RFS in the European Conference League.

County return to the bottom of the division - behind Dundee United - on goal difference, while Hearts go sixth.

The final game of a busy weekend was arguably the best that the Premiership had to offer.

County came out the blocks quickly, with a Jordy Hiwula goal ruled out for offside in the build up. Owura Edwards was the offender, infringing before his scoop into the box.

There was nothing wrong with their next attack, though. Breaking down the right, the creative Yan Dhanda whipped an inviting low ball in that White thighed beyond a scrambling Craig Gordon.

That was the kick Hearts needed. Just four minutes later they had their equaliser when Shankland was quickest to react to his own blocked shot, lashing in with his weaker foot from the penalty spot.

Another four minutes passed, and Hearts had the lead. An inviting cross from Robert Snodgrass was met by Halliday, and the left-back did superbly to bend his header into the far post.

For all their potency up top, Hearts still looked fragile at the back and Gordon had to be alert to deny Owura when the winger lashed a low effort at goal from the edge of the box.

The second-half didn't quite have the same vim and vigour as the first, but County did their utmost to force an equaliser as the rain battered down.

Their best chance came from a Jack Baldwin cross that Hearts let bounce in the area, allowing Connor Johnson a free header but he planted over from all of six yards.

Another goal was rightfully chalked off for offside after Shankland's deflected shot looped high over Ross Laidlaw and bounced in - once again, linesman Calum Spence had his decision confirmed by a VAR review.

Baldwin was perhaps lucky to stay on the field after an extremely robust challenge on Barrie McKay. The defender was booked, but VAR Andrew Dallas did not invite David Dickinson to review his decision.

Towards the end, Gordon was at his spritely best as County threw everything at goal for a late equaliser, sprawling to his left to deny Dominic Samuel's spinning shot.

Player of the Match - Lawrence Shankland

The 27-year-old is every inch the striker Hearts have been crying out for since the days of John Robertson. A cut above.
Comeback gives Hearts much-needed lift - analysis

Without a win in their last four visits to Dingwall, and off the back of an energy-sapping win over RFS, there were mixed emotions as Robbie Neilson's side headed north.

For the first 10 minutes, a continental hangover seemed to be in full effect as the visitors started lethargically. However, White's goal proved to be the hair of the dog that Hearts needed and they turned in a decently threatening performance.

Yet, for their occasional potency up top, they still looked fragile at the back and were maybe let off by County's profligacy. But consecutive wins for only the second time this season will buoy the spirits.

As for the hosts, they slip bottom but produced another display that made one wonder what they were doing mired at the foot of the division.

What's next?

County host to St Mirren next Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hearts are in European action on Thursday as they travel to Istanbul Basaksehir (15:30) before welcoming Motherwell next Sunday (15:00).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 68mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forSamuelat 82'minutes
  • 22TillsonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSimsat 82'minutes
  • 4CancolaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLoturiat 56'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 76'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 21Munro
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood

Hearts

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 21Sibbick
  • 19Cochrane
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forNeilsonat 60'minutes
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 27SmithSubstituted forForrestat 60'minutes
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 18McKaySubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
  • 9ShanklandBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 28Clark
  • 31Darge
  • 33Denholm
  • 39Pollock
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
4,438

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sims with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).

  7. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Owura Edwards.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces George Harmon.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Jordan Tillson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

  16. Booking

    Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Kazeem Olaigbe replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Barrie McKay.

Player of the match

JohnsonCallum Johnson

with an average of 8.37

Ross County

  1. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    8.37

  2. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    8.15

  3. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.08

  4. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.24

  7. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    4.03

  8. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    3.70

  9. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    3.67

  10. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    3.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    3.19

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    3.12

  13. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    2.96

  14. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    2.94

  15. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    2.93

  16. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    2.84

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    7.29

  2. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.85

  4. Squad number22Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.36

  5. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.26

  7. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.97

  9. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    4.28

  11. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.05

  12. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    3.93

  13. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    3.50

  14. Squad number27Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.26

  15. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    2.21

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1211014293333
2Rangers1292131112029
3Hibernian136251716120
4Aberdeen126152320319
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Hearts125252021-117
7Motherwell135171616016
8St Johnstone135171417-316
9Livingston12516916-716
10Kilmarnock13337920-1112
11Dundee Utd132381126-159
12Ross County13238722-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

