Match ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday combined again to earn Hearts a second win in a row and send Ross County back to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Jordan White bundled in to give Malky Mackay's side an early lead before Hearts responded with two goals in five minutes by the same players who netted in Thursday's win against RFS in the European Conference League.
County return to the bottom of the division - behind Dundee United - on goal difference, while Hearts go sixth.
The final game of a busy weekend was arguably the best that the Premiership had to offer.
County came out the blocks quickly, with a Jordy Hiwula goal ruled out for offside in the build up. Owura Edwards was the offender, infringing before his scoop into the box.
There was nothing wrong with their next attack, though. Breaking down the right, the creative Yan Dhanda whipped an inviting low ball in that White thighed beyond a scrambling Craig Gordon.
That was the kick Hearts needed. Just four minutes later they had their equaliser when Shankland was quickest to react to his own blocked shot, lashing in with his weaker foot from the penalty spot.
Another four minutes passed, and Hearts had the lead. An inviting cross from Robert Snodgrass was met by Halliday, and the left-back did superbly to bend his header into the far post.
For all their potency up top, Hearts still looked fragile at the back and Gordon had to be alert to deny Owura when the winger lashed a low effort at goal from the edge of the box.
The second-half didn't quite have the same vim and vigour as the first, but County did their utmost to force an equaliser as the rain battered down.
Their best chance came from a Jack Baldwin cross that Hearts let bounce in the area, allowing Connor Johnson a free header but he planted over from all of six yards.
Another goal was rightfully chalked off for offside after Shankland's deflected shot looped high over Ross Laidlaw and bounced in - once again, linesman Calum Spence had his decision confirmed by a VAR review.
Baldwin was perhaps lucky to stay on the field after an extremely robust challenge on Barrie McKay. The defender was booked, but VAR Andrew Dallas did not invite David Dickinson to review his decision.
Towards the end, Gordon was at his spritely best as County threw everything at goal for a late equaliser, sprawling to his left to deny Dominic Samuel's spinning shot.
Player of the Match - Lawrence Shankland
Comeback gives Hearts much-needed lift - analysis
Without a win in their last four visits to Dingwall, and off the back of an energy-sapping win over RFS, there were mixed emotions as Robbie Neilson's side headed north.
For the first 10 minutes, a continental hangover seemed to be in full effect as the visitors started lethargically. However, White's goal proved to be the hair of the dog that Hearts needed and they turned in a decently threatening performance.
Yet, for their occasional potency up top, they still looked fragile at the back and were maybe let off by County's profligacy. But consecutive wins for only the second time this season will buoy the spirits.
As for the hosts, they slip bottom but produced another display that made one wonder what they were doing mired at the foot of the division.
What's next?
County host to St Mirren next Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hearts are in European action on Thursday as they travel to Istanbul Basaksehir (15:30) before welcoming Motherwell next Sunday (15:00).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 5BaldwinBooked at 68mins
- 6Iacovitti
- 16HarmonSubstituted forSamuelat 82'minutes
- 22TillsonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSimsat 82'minutes
- 4CancolaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLoturiat 56'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 76'minutes
- 10Dhanda
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 21Munro
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
Hearts
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gordon
- 2SmithBooked at 90mins
- 21Sibbick
- 19Cochrane
- 16HallidaySubstituted forNeilsonat 60'minutes
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
- 27SmithSubstituted forForrestat 60'minutes
- 77Snodgrass
- 18McKaySubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
- 9ShanklandBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 7Grant
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 20Neilson
- 22Henderson
- 28Clark
- 31Darge
- 33Denholm
- 39Pollock
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 4,438
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sims with a cross.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).
Post update
Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Owura Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces George Harmon.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Jordan Tillson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Booking
Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Kazeem Olaigbe replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Barrie McKay.
Player of the match
JohnsonCallum Johnson
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
2.93
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
2.84
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameNeilsonAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number22Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number27Player nameSmithAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
2.21