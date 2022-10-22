Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fi Morgan was on the scoresheet for Cliftonville

Cliftonville moved to within one win of securing their first-ever Women's Premiership title with a 2-0 home victory over Sion Swifts.

Fi Morgan opened the scoring for the Reds in the 17th minute, heading home from a corner after a Marissa Callaghan effort was saved.

Danielle Maxwell doubled the lead midway through the second half with a stunning 25-yard strike.

Cliftonville are now four points ahead of Glentoran at the top of the table.

Both teams have two games left to play, with Cliftonville away to north Belfast neighbours Crusaders on Wednesday night when the Glens will host Big Two rivals Linfield.

The top two then face each other at Solitude in the final round of fixtures on Wednesday 2 November.