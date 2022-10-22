Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1.
Real Madrid showed again why they are the dominant side in La Liga as two late goals ended the resistance of visitors Sevilla.
The reigning champions were set to drop points for only the second time this season before substitute Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde secured victory.
Luka Modric tapped in an early opener for the hosts before Sevilla's Erik Lamela slid in a second-half equaliser.
Real's class eventually told to move them six points clear of Barcelona.
Second-placed Barca, who lost at the Bernabeu last weekend, can narrow the gap when they play Athletic Bilbao at the Nou Camp on Sunday.
The Catalan club might have thought they could get even closer to their rivals with 10 minutes left at the Bernabeu on Saturday.
But a triple substitution from Carlo Ancelotti proved inspired and enabled Los Blancos to earn their 10th win in 11 La Liga games this season.
Moments after coming on, Marco Asensio started the move which fellow newcomer Vazquez slotted in for the second.
That lifted the Madrid players and the home crowd, with the renewed confidence illustrated by Uruguay midfielder Valverde slamming an angled drive past Sevilla keeper Bono.
The visitors have endured a disappointing season so far, but this was the first defeat for newly-installed boss Jorge Sampaoli in his fifth game since replacing Julen Lopetegui.
It leaves Sevilla in 14th place, two points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 77'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 86'minutes
- 23MendySubstituted forRüdigerat 77'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
- 18TchouaméniBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 65'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 26López Andúgar
- 39Rodríguez
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 2MontielBooked at 32mins
- 6GudeljBooked at 66mins
- 23do Nascimento Teixeira
- 3Telles
- 10RakiticSubstituted forMirat 76'minutes
- 8JordánBooked at 28mins
- 21TorresSubstituted forGómezat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16NavasSubstituted forCarmonaat 67'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forDelaneyat 76'minutes
- 17Lamela
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 5Dolberg
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 11Januzaj
- 12Mir
- 15En-Nesyri
- 18Delaney
- 24Gómez
- 30Carmona
- 31Flores
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 59,625
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1.
Booking
Papu Gómez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Post update
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Ferland Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Thomas Delaney replaces Isco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.