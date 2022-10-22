Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3SevillaSevilla1

Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla: Late goals enable La Liga leaders to extend gap on Barcelona

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde scores the third goal against Sevilla
Uruguay midfielder Fede Valverde sealed Real Madrid's win with a wonderful strike into the top corner

Real Madrid showed again why they are the dominant side in La Liga as two late goals ended the resistance of visitors Sevilla.

The reigning champions were set to drop points for only the second time this season before substitute Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde secured victory.

Luka Modric tapped in an early opener for the hosts before Sevilla's Erik Lamela slid in a second-half equaliser.

Real's class eventually told to move them six points clear of Barcelona.

Second-placed Barca, who lost at the Bernabeu last weekend, can narrow the gap when they play Athletic Bilbao at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

The Catalan club might have thought they could get even closer to their rivals with 10 minutes left at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

But a triple substitution from Carlo Ancelotti proved inspired and enabled Los Blancos to earn their 10th win in 11 La Liga games this season.

Moments after coming on, Marco Asensio started the move which fellow newcomer Vazquez slotted in for the second.

That lifted the Madrid players and the home crowd, with the renewed confidence illustrated by Uruguay midfielder Valverde slamming an angled drive past Sevilla keeper Bono.

The visitors have endured a disappointing season so far, but this was the first defeat for newly-installed boss Jorge Sampaoli in his fifth game since replacing Julen Lopetegui.

It leaves Sevilla in 14th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 77'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 86'minutes
  • 23MendySubstituted forRüdigerat 77'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 65'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 2MontielBooked at 32mins
  • 6GudeljBooked at 66mins
  • 23do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 3Telles
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forMirat 76'minutes
  • 8JordánBooked at 28mins
  • 21TorresSubstituted forGómezat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16NavasSubstituted forCarmonaat 67'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forDelaneyat 76'minutes
  • 17Lamela

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 5Dolberg
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Mir
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 18Delaney
  • 24Gómez
  • 30Carmona
  • 31Flores
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
59,625

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1.

  3. Booking

    Papu Gómez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba.

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 1. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Ferland Mendy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Ivan Rakitic.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Thomas Delaney replaces Isco.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1110102891931
2Barcelona108112442025
3Real Sociedad117131613322
4Atl Madrid10622168820
5Real Betis10622136720
6Ath Bilbao105321981118
7Osasuna105141010016
8Villarreal10433126615
9Valencia114341813515
10Rayo Vallecano114341614215
11Real Valladolid114251115-414
12Mallorca11335912-312
13Almería103161117-610
14Sevilla112451118-710
15Celta Vigo103161120-910
16Espanyol102351217-59
17Getafe102351018-89
18Girona102261418-48
19Cádiz11146522-177
20Elche10037624-183
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories