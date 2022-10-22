Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient have lost once in 14 league games this season

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has called for an FA investigation into alleged coin throwing by Carlisle fans during his team's 3-2 win on Saturday.

Wellens said he had been subject to "vile abuse" about family members from a group of supporters.

"They were throwing coins and giving total abuse for 90 minutes. The FA need to look at it," he added.

Carlisle said they will investigate the allegations and "take appropriate action against anyone involved".

Wellens admitted to "overly" celebrating the visitors' first victory in four games but said his emotional response came after 90 minutes of abuse from home fans behind the dugout.

"The supporters behind that dugout were a disgrace," said Wellens, after victory over 10-man Carlisle sent the Londoners back to the top of League Two.

"I only picked up one [coin] but I am a quid richer.

"It wasn't just football abuse but vile abuse about your family members and your wife. It was unacceptable," said Wellens.

Carlisle said the allegations would be included in the referee's report.

"We do not condone this behaviour and take a zero-tolerance approach.

"No matter what happens during the game, there is no excuse for this type of behaviour and it will not be accepted at Brunton Park," the club said in a statement.

It comes just a few days after a firework was thrown on to the pitch during the Cumbrian derby between Barrow and Carlisle in the Papa John's Trophy.

Barrow vowed to ban the culprit for life, saying the club "strongly condemns this behaviour".

Last weekend, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him during his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.