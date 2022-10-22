1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 5Kabak
- 34Nsoki
- 29Skov
- 6Prömel
- 8Geiger
- 14BaumgartnerBooked at 33mins
- 11Angelino
- 33Rutter
- 10Dabbur
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 12Pentke
- 13Stiller
- 16Rudy
- 20Becker
- 26Quaresma Vieira Coimbra Simões
- 27Kramaric
- 39Bischof
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 11Coman
- 42Musiala
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 17Mané
- 18Sabitzer
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- 46Ibrahimovic
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Grischa Prömel (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.