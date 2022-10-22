Close menu
German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 5Kabak
  • 34Nsoki
  • 29Skov
  • 6Prömel
  • 8Geiger
  • 14BaumgartnerBooked at 33mins
  • 11Angelino
  • 33Rutter
  • 10Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 3Kaderábek
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 12Pentke
  • 13Stiller
  • 16Rudy
  • 20Becker
  • 26Quaresma Vieira Coimbra Simões
  • 27Kramaric
  • 39Bischof

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 11Coman
  • 42Musiala
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 17Mané
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grischa Prömel (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim).

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.

  6. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  15. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.

Top Stories