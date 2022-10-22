Close menu

Masato Kudo: Former Japan forward dies aged 32 after brain surgery

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kudo Masato playing for Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Masato Kudo's most recent J1 League club was Sanfrecce Hiroshima and he scored more than 60 goals in Japan's top flight

Former Japan forward Masato Kudo has died aged 32 following brain surgery.

Kudo, who was playing for Japanese third-tier club Tegevajaro Miyazaki, fell ill on 2 October and was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the ventricles in the brain.

Kudo previously played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Brisbane Roar.

"We are devastated that such a great player has passed away so early," said a statement by Tegevajaro Miyazaki.

"He played for Japan and had a great track record but he stayed humble.

"He had a great attitude and was caring about his team-mates, the club and supporters."

Kudo scored six goals in 12 games during Kashiwa Reysol's run to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League in 2013, and scored twice in four appearances for Japan that year.

Brisbane Roar team-mates Riku Danzaki and Charlie Austin pay tribute to former Roar player Masato Kudo after he died aged 32
Brisbane Roar team-mates Riku Danzaki and Charlie Austin paid tribute to Kudo during their game on Saturday
